Have the 49ers Overestimated the Quarterback Market for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Nothing but crickets can be heard from the 49ers when it comes to trade talks for Jimmy Garoppolo.

It's a little quiet.

Too quiet actually in regards of any traction with the 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo.

While a trade cannot be official, the 49ers can still barter a deal with teams and come to an agreement. This is what the Rams did to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions last year. Speaking of that trade, it didn't occur until a month after both team's seasons came to an end.

Well, it's been a month already since the 49ers' season came to an end. Yet, there is nothing to report on with Garoppolo aside from today's news that he is set to have shoulder surgery soon. I'm sure that is going to help the 49ers garner a nice a draft pick.

Meanwhile, reports are out there that plenty of teams are looking at the quarterback free agent market when it comes to filling their vacancies. Mitchell Trubisky is one example of that. What looked like a market that the 49ers had cornered with Garoppolo now looks like delusion.

Have the 49ers overestimated the quarterback market for Garoppolo?

One-thousand percent.

The whole idea that the 49ers were able to increase the trade value of Garoppolo after the 2021 season was pure absurdity. Garoppolo did NOTHING to help it other than he went along for the ride with the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. Teams around the league are not dumb. They can see exactly where Garoppolo contributed and factored into the success of the 49ers.

And the truth is that it isn't more than a sizeable portion.

If Garoppolo was truly a major factor for why the 49ers made it to the doorsteps of the Super Bowl, then he would've been traded by now regardless of his surgery. Teams would've lined up at the door of the 49ers asking what it will take. But so far, there is nothing more than "interest" right now, per Adam Schefter.

Not only have the 49ers overestimated the market for Garoppolo, they have underestimated the overall quarterback market. Garoppolo seemed like the consensus best available quarterback. The draft doesn't have any attractive prospects and free agency didn't appear alluring. Well guess again when it comes to free agency. Trubisky, and even Marcus Mariota, look like are garnering a ton of reported interest from teams.

This is interest the 49ers would pay for right now if they only had the cap space to splurge. Teams such as the Commanders, Steelers, and Saints, who would be possible Garoppolo fits, are going to exhaust the free agency route before dabbling with Garoppolo. So unless the 49ers are willing to eat crow and take a mid-to-late-round pick with Garoppolo, then they are going to have to cut him.

Whatever they elect to do, the 49ers cannot be stubborn looking for a first- or second-round pick that isn’t there for Garoppolo.