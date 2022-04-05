Pursuit of players in free agency was lacking by the 49ers.

And while it is still possible for them to add free agents, the time to really get in the mix is over. Charvarius Ward was their only "splash" free agent, while the rest were essentially special teams players.

Free agency has never been the 49ers' style to go heavy in. Every period it has really just been one significant addition like they did with Ward this free agency. But you would think that by having the low-cost rookie contract of Trey Lance that they would step out of their comfort zone and splurge like never before since they can afford it.

Perhaps one of the reasons behind the 49ers' slow-play in free agency is due to their prior experiences. The signings of Kwon Alexander, Jerick McKinnon, Pierre Garcon, and others could be what make the 49ers hesitant in splurging on free agents. These three and others were San Francisco's "premier" free agent pickups since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over. None of them worked out well, which could explain the slow-play.

So have the 49ers scared themselves off of free agency?

I believe so.

It isn't THE absolute factor as to why they didn't pursue the premier free agents. Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the team, which ultimately is the largest factor to the slow-play free agency. But I think if there was another player or two besides Ward that they really wanted, then they would have bitten the bullet on trading Garoppolo. Free agents from the past have taught the 49ers that they cannot be cashing out players like they did because they mostly all failed.

They have at least changed the way they operate with free agency and the signing of Ward could indicate that. Ward is their only real significant addition and quite a careful one too. He wasn't the top cornerback to be had or at least not initially thought to be. His cost, though a little high, wasn't too bad, but most importantly is he doesn't carry any injury history and has been a proven starter who has trajectory.

Compare signing him to that of Kwon Alexander, Garcon and McKinnon and you will see stark differences. Even trading for Dee Ford, not a free agent signing but a splash addition, isn't the same. I think the 49ers have really changed the way they view free agency and free agents. They won't absolutely pursue a player if they aren't sure and won't burn cash on one just because they have the means to do so.

So while previous free agent signings have scarred them, they seem to be operating differently. The NFL Draft is where the 49ers will and have always viewed to be their main source of improving the team.