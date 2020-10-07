How the 49ers can Overcome K'Waun Williams' Absence

Right when it looks like the San Francisco 49ers are getting close to full strength, one of their key players sustains an injury.

Slot cornerback K'Waun Williams is going to be placed on the three week Injured Reserve after suffering a knee sprain Week 4 against the Eagles.

“I'm concerned," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday during his press conference. "K’Waun’s been battling through his hip, then you got the knee. I can't tell you how much respect I have for K’Waun. The fact that he's been out there every week for us, the fact when he was getting hurt throughout that game, he kept trying to come in because he knew how down we were.

Along with his knee sprain, Williams has been dealing with hip ailments, so going on the shelf to miss time is ideal for him right now.

What isn't ideal is how the 49ers will be without one of their best defensive players.

Williams is more than your average slot cornerback, in the sense that he isn't average by any measure. Not only does he perform solid in coverage, but he is utilized many times by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in key blitzing situations. That is because Williams always snuffs the ball out of the opponents hand to force a turnover. He just makes plays when the 49ers need it.

The 49ers will be without his great playmaking ability for at least the next three games, so how can the 49ers overcome Williams' absence?

Unlike most of the injuries to their other key players, the 49ers are in a great spot to shrink the hole left by Williams.

One step that Saleh can take to make up his impact is by utilizing more base defense. Although, skewing more usage towards base is contingent on the health of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and I wouldn't call him a lock to return Sunday, nor a lock to be given a heavy workload in his first game back.

Still, Williams will be out for the short term, which Greenlaw should expectedly be back considering his injury isn't too severe since he wasn't placed on Injured Reserve. When the 49ers can get Greenlaw back, they will gain so much more flexibility with their play calling because of how good he is in coverage. Not to mention that he can replace the playmaking turnovers that will be missed by Williams.

Another alternative than simply calling more base defense is plugging Jamar Taylor in there. He did look decent throughout all of training camp at nickel cornerback and saw a ton of reps there while Williams was missing in action with a calf injury. Taylor didn't look half bad either against the Eagles, so the 49ers can definitely roll him out there.

There is also Tarvarius Moore who saw snaps in the slot during camp and looked good. He is the best safety that can handle it since he doesn't freak out when he is in a trailing position like Jimmie Ward. Yes, I am saying Ward is terrible in the slot and the 49ers must avoid lining him up there unless they have no other choice.

A last option to consider that Shanahan noted at his presser on Monday is that the 49ers can kick Emmanuel Moseley inside should he return against the Dolphins on Sunday.

“Yeah, you could see that. Moseley has inside and outside experience. He's done a good job with that for us. I'm not sure though. He's still in the protocol. So, we're taking that day by day."

Moseley does have experience there and would not be afraid to lay a hit at the line of scrimmage. It is more than just playing coverage as a nickel corner, they have to be prepared to defend against the run at the line of scrimmage. Moseley doesn't play scared and could fare well there.

San Francisco, unlike with other key players, are capable of shrinking the hole left by Williams' absence. It is never ideal to lose a player of his caliber, but the 49ers are well-equipped to handle his loss in the short-term