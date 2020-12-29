How Kyle Shanahan Put Away the Arizona Cardinals

Was his plan really all that different from what he had done throughout the first 14 weeks of the season?

Following the 49ers 20-12 win on Saturday, Kyle Shanahan received high praise from many in the media and the fan base. The praise was well deserved. He had just put together a plan that allowed his team to defeat an opponent that is in the middle of the playoff race, and he did it while playing his third-string quarterback and a running back that was fourth or fifth on the depth chart at the start of the season.

One question though. Was his plan really all that different from what he had done throughout the first 14 weeks of the season?

The short answer is no.

Shanahan looks to establish the run early nearly every week, Philadelphia and Green Bay being two exceptions this season, and it was clear early on against Arizona that the running game was going to have a good day.

Once the running game is going, Shanahan can pull out his play action game. Fast forward to the second offensive possession on Sunday. On the first play Shanahan called a play action pass out of the exact same formation and run look that he had used to open the game. This created an easy throw for C.J. Beathard and helped an offensive line that struggles when Shanahan calls for straight drop back passes.

This is a theme that would carry on throughout the game.

The only questionable decision made by Shanahan came with 30 seconds left in the first half. At this point in the game the 49ers had a 7-6 lead. The smart play was to just run the clock out and take the lead into the locker room, especially considering how things had gone for the team over the last few weeks. Instead, Shanahan tempted fate and decided to push the issue. After back-to-back completions got the offense near midfield, disaster almost struck when a C.J. Beathard pass was well behind Jerick McKinnon.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks was not able to hold onto the ball otherwise it is likely that he could have taken it in for a score. On the next play Shanahan would tempt fate again, but this time the C.J. Beathard fumble would wind up being recovered by the Cardinals. The 49ers caught a bit of a break on this play as well because most of the players had slowed down thinking that it was an incompletion instead of a fumble.

With only eight seconds remaining the Cardinals had time for one play to get them into field goal range and, fortunately for San Francisco, Kyler Murray took the deep shot instead of the easy underneath throw and they were able to hold onto the lead.

In the second half the 49ers would continue to pound the Cardinals into submission with the running game, and C.J. Beathard would continue to make them pay with throws off play action and the 49ers would go on to win the game.

San Francisco would run only 55 offensive plays on the day, 30 runs and 25 passes. This is exactly what Kyle Shanahan would like to do every game if he could. On Sunday this was possible because they had the lead throughout most of the game which allowed him to stick with the run, limit the amount of high leverage throws for the quarterback and, when the quarterback did make big mistakes, there wasn’t enough time left for it to hurt the team. Throw in a terrific performance from the defense and you have all the ingredients necessary for an upset win.