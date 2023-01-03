How Brandon Aiyuk has Grown From a Mental Aspect

Brandon Aiyuk is coming off one of the best games of his career.

In the 49ers overtime win against the Raiders, Aiyuk put up nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also took a carry for 16 yards. It was an incredible day for Aiyuk, especially on the final drive in regulation where he caught four passes to setup the potential game winning field goal. However, the game didn't start off too hot for Aiyuk.

Early in the game he had a drop and just wasn't being impactful away from the ball. Starting off a game slow or not being featured can be demoralizing for a player. But Aiyuk not only didn't pout about it, he took ownership and rose to the occasion at the end by capitalizing on every opportunity. Aiyuk isn't just growing as a player physically and on the field, he's growing from a mental aspect.

"I didn't like how the game had went early on," said Aiyuk. "Kyle (Shanahan) wanted to get it to me early, wasn't working out. I felt as if he went away from me, rightfully so. Then he came back to me at the end, so I knew, I wanted to for myself for who I believe I am and for this team to go out there and make some plays and get a win."

A game like that is something that would've bugged Aiyuk in the first four games of last season. Kyle Shanahan wasn't giving him any looks due to poor practice habits. That ties into a mental aspect with his work ethic. Flip the page later during that season and even this season, and you'll find a version of Aiyuk that extremely matured.

"Aiyuk's been one of our leaders this year," said Kyle Shanahan. "He comes to practice every day. He shows up for the game every Sunday, good or bad, you can always count on him to give all that he's got. He's going to show up on Monday, take the critique and come out and practice pretty much every Wednesday. He's found a way to stay healthy throughout this year and I think he's one of the guys that everyone knows is going to be there week in and week out.”

The ascension of Aiyuk since he was drafted has truly been a sight. After the game he had against the Raiders, he's giving himself momentum to go into the playoffs. Even more importantly is that he and Brock Purdy had their best game together. Aiyuk will only continue to go up from here.