The 49ers now have more than $23 million in salary cap space. Should they want to splurge in free agency a little bit, they very well can do so.

Should they want to splurge in free agency a little bit, they very well can do so. And given the fact that the 49ers have a quite the hefty amount of needs, splurging just might be the right course of action.

However, the 49ers have Trent Williams and Jason Verrett whom they could prefer to cash out instead. Not to mention that bringing in outside talent isn't the 49ers' style. They would rather retain their own players than to bring in a group of outsiders.

So how active will the 49ers be in free agency?

I think the 49ers will surprise everyone with how active they will be. Yes, they will want to keep as many of their own players as possible, but plenty of their own free agents are bound for sweet deals elsewhere. They won't get overzealous with signing players, but they definitely need to bring in a sizeable group of players.

As of now, they don't have a single cornerback rostered, and even if they retain Verrett they will still need to fill out the position. Of course, there is the draft for the 49ers to look forward to when it comes to filling out depth there and other positions. But the 49ers are going to need to scrounge around.

Signing an offensive lineman, edge rusher, cornerback, and running back are the likeliest the 49ers will look to get active with their signings.

My money is on cornerback and running back being the locks that the 49ers will sign. These have been the most consistent positions that the 49ers have targeted in free agency since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over.

For the 49ers' sake, they must be more open minded this time around in free agency and bring in outside talent.