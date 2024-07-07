How Losing the Super Bowl has Cost the 49ers Money
It's hard to quantify just how devastating it is to lose the Super Bowl in overtime.
The 49ers can tell themselves they're close to getting over the hump and they're nearly the best team in the NFL, and those things might be true. But only if they keep their team intact. They can't afford to lose or trade anyone important anyone important. And their players know it. Which is why so many players have asked for contract extensions this offseason. They're taking advantage of the 49ers' desperation to maintain their roster and standing as an elite team.
Teams that win Super Bowls aren't desperate. Teams that win Super Bowls can take hard lines with players who want expensive contract extensions. Teams that win Super Bowls can make drastic trades and remake their roster on the fly because they've proven they know what it takes to build a Super Bowl winner in the first place.
Just look at the Chiefs. They never let a player shake them down for money. They traded Tyreek Hill, Dee Ford and L'Jarius Sneed for crying out loud. And that's because everyone on their team other than Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones is replaceable. They know which players are absolutely essential to winning Super Bowls.
The 49ers don't. They don't even know if their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, is good enough to win one. Which is why they're trying so hard and paying so much to keep their group together for one more year just to find out if it's good enough.