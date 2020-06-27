All49ers
How Much did the 49ers Save by replacing Buckner and Sanders with Kinlaw and Aiyuk?

Nicholas Cothrel

Like most good teams coming off a productive season, the following year becomes significantly more difficult to retain the same group of core players. The 49ers fell into this scenario when the offseason began, trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts and letting Emmanuel Sanders hit the free-agent market without much of a sales pitch to re-sign him in San Francisco.

Initially, the 49ers had little money to spend, but they made do with what cap space they had available. The team re-signed DL Ronald Blair, FS Jimmie Ward, OL Ben Garland, CB Dontae Johnson and CB Jason Verrett. While most of the players they re-signed consist of depth pieces with the exception of Ward, they went on to replace Buckner and Sanders with their two early draft picks.

The 49ers did a lot of negotiating on Day 1 of the NFL Draft as neither of their first-round picks were taken in their initial draft slot. However, when it was all said and done, it appeared they got two players in Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk who encompass similar qualities to the players they will be asked to replace. 

So how do the contracts of Kinlaw and Aiyuk compare to the veterans?

On Friday, the 49ers announced they have signed both first-round picks of Kinlaw and Aiyuk. After being selected 14th, the 49ers agreed to terms with Kinlaw on a four-year, $15.5 million contract that includes an $8.8 million signing bonus. As for Aiyuk, he signed a four-year, $12.5 million contract with a $6.7 million signing bonus. 

Following Buckner's arrival in Indianapolis, he signed a five-year, $96 million contract, which includes $44.3 million in guaranteed money. Sanders agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $10 million guaranteed with the New Orleans Saints.

There's no disputing that this move of going younger will save them considerable money over the next few seasons. But it also comes with several unknowns. 

Kinlaw and Aiyuk are top-notch prospects, but that doesn't mean they will produce right away. It doesn't mean for certain that they'll even play relatively similar to the level of Buckner or Sanders. But it was something that keeps the franchise somewhat flexible from a financial standpoint. 

Plus, George Kittle is approaching an expiring contract. He's the best player, the most reliable player and the player who keeps the 49ers locker room loose. Kittle is expected to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL history and the decision to go younger with Kinlaw and Aiyuk helps their case in re-signing arguably the best tight end in football. 

