How the New CBA Agreement Impacts the 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Two more teams will officially be in the mix for the playoffs for the next 10-years as the new CBA agreement is now set in stone following the players' votes. The new agreement was very close, practically by a sliver of a hair. 

1,019 players voted yes, while 959 voted no. 51.5% in favor of the new agreement. The difference came down to 60 votes. Along with two added playoff teams, the regular season will add a 17th game starting in 2021 or 2022. 

Popularized players, like the 49ers' own Richard Sherman, have been outspoken about their disdain of the new CBA agreement. That it essentially favors the owners in the deal. Unfortunately for Sherman, he and the rest of the veterans against it could not convince 60 more players. 

With the new CBA officially in place, teams now have to operate under the new rules. That means the franchise tag is the only allowed tag going forward. No longer can teams utilize both the franchise and transition tag on players anymore, so the players get a bit more freedom from this. 

This new rule, at least on the surface, does not impact the 49ers because the only tagging option that they would use be on Arik Armstead. No other player has been considered for that option and part of that stems from the limited salary-cap space that the 49ers have. 

Speaking of cap space, that too is going to see an increase now. That may not he so helpful for the 49ers this offseason, but 2021 should give them some added breathing space. Meaning the 49ers can structure deals with a cap hit for next season now, which can benefit during this free agency period.

Because the new CBA was such a tight vote, it will be curious to see if teams will have split locker rooms because of it. My sense from being around the 49ers last season is that it should have no impact on them. By then, it should be an afterthought given the uniform focus of a Super Bowl. 

Still, the 49ers are just one of 32 teams. There is a chance that at least one team has it's falling out as a result of the newly ratified CBA agreement. 

