How Samson Ebukam Fits The 49ers Defense

Strong. Fast. Relentless.

After watching film of the 49ers’ newest addition to their defense, Samson Ebukam, those are the first three words that come to mind. So how will he fit into the defense?

The Rams often used Ebukam in their base and heavy defensive packages in the strong side, SAM, linebacker role, a spot that he could fill for the 49ers due to his strength at the point of attack. This would take advantage of Ebukam’s ability to set the edge while also being athletic enough to drop into coverage.

But San Francisco isn’t paying $3.75 million in 2021 for Ebukam to just play linebacker.

With Dee Ford unlikely to be able to get onto the field, the 49ers needed to find someone who would allow Arik Armstead to move inside on pass rushing downs, and that is where Ebukam fits in.

Despite a limited number of pass rushing opportunities with the Rams, Ebukam has been able to rack up 14 sacks in his first four seasons. To put this number in perspective, Arik Armstead managed only nine sacks in his first fours seasons before breaking out in 2019.

Ebukam isn’t a particularly skilled pass rusher, often winning due to showing a relentlessness that is similar to that of another undersized pass rusher, former Minnesota Viking, John Randle. Most of the time you will see Ebukam simply drive the tackle back with his strength, and once the quarterback is forced to move, he has the ability to disengage quickly and use his speed to close for the sack.

San Francisco has struggled with containing running quarterbacks in recent years, another area in which the addition of Ebukam should provide a boost. Ebukam was often used as a spy for the Rams against division rivals Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson with positive results.

Consider this: The Cardinals and Seahawks quarterbacks ran for 218 yards on 33 carries against the 49ers in 2020, but were held to only 87 yards on 18 carries against the Rams. If the 49ers can keep those two in the pocket, their chances of winning will increase exponentially, and so will their chances of winning the NFC West.