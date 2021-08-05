How Trey Lance Makes the 49ers Defense Better

Trey Lance is a superb athlete.

It is because of his unique physical traits that makes him such an intriguing player in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. Having him in the fold certainly raises the ceiling for the offense by giving them an added dynamic. However, the offense of the 49ers is not the only side that benefits from him. It is the defense that benefits as well.

Lance makes the 49ers defense better.

That is because the 49ers have to face Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson four times a year. With Lance, the 49ers will be more prepared for those quarterbacks and learn how to nip them in the bud.

“I'm very appreciative for our offense when they put those plays in, the zone-read type plays, QB movement runs,” said DeMeco Ryans. “It's very helpful for us as a defense so when we do face teams like that during the season, it's not the first time that we're preparing for it, right? So we have a chance to go through it, to learn, our guys get a chance to learn actually how to defend it versus different defenses. So it's really, really great work for us.”

So many times the defense of the 49ers has been said to be poor against mobile quarterbacks. Well, plenty of defenses struggle against them and a lot of the times it’s because they can’t replicate that look in practice. The 49ers now have that and can be better.

Lance doesn’t just elevate the offense — he elevates the defense.

It’s not just defending against option plays or outright “tuck it and run” moments, but it’ll help against backyard football. That is an elite strength of Wilson with the Seahawks. He’ll bounce out of the pocket and just chuck it to D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. Lance doing that, which is what it sounded like in practice on Tuesday on a deep pass touchdown to Trent Sherfield, will keep the 49ers more on their toes for those situations.

Coverage breaks down a lot with mobile quarterbacks since they can keep the play alive. If the 49ers can become stronger against that, then the addition of Lance gets much sweeter, especially since they do not have to rely on Richie James Jr. to act as the scout team “mobile quarterback” as he has in years past. Ryans is certainly appreciative and happy for that.

“With the option plays, zone-read type plays as much as you can get a realistic look of it, the better it is. So I think for us getting a great look from Trey, I mean, very dynamic runner and thrower. He can do it all. So for us to get a, a great look from him, it's the best thing we can ask for a defense. And we don't have to try to manufacture it by putting a wide receiver at quarterback or a running back back there and trying to do the old wild cat stuff."

