Identifying Five Potential First-Time Pro Bowlers on the 49ers

#1 Quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo

Analysis: Garoppolo has a good chance to become the 49ers’ first quarterback named to the Pro Bowl since Jeff Garcia in 2002. 2020 is a ginormous prove-it season for Garoppolo, and I expect Garoppolo to answer the call.

The 49ers are clearly a run-first team, as they threw the ball at a clip of 49% last season, the lowest percentage in the NFC. However, there are reasons to believe the 49ers will be throwing more this upcoming season.

After rushing for the second-most yards in the NFL and after completely embarrassing the Packers in the NFC Championship game, opposing defenses will hone in on the 49ers’ ground game.

This opens the door for Jimmy Garoppolo to have a monster season. Now two seasons removed from an ACL injury, Garoppolo will have the confidence to play with minimal limitations. At the same time, coach Shanahan can call plays more freely and not worry about Garoppolo’s durability.

With George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, and Brandon Aiyuk, Garoppolo is surrounded by weapons who play to his strengths as a passer. The sky's the limit for Garoppolo and the 49ers’ offense this season.

Last season, the NFC had 4 Pro Bowl quarterbacks: Russell Wilson (SEA), Drew Brees (NO), Aaron Rodgers (GB), and Kirk Cousins (*Injury Replacement* MIN).

This is how Garoppolo’s numbers stacked up against other NFC West quarterbacks last season:

Passing Yards: 3,978 (8th)

Touchdowns: 27 (T-4th)

Yards Per Attempt: 8.2 (2nd)

Completion Percentage: 69.1 (2nd)

Passer Rating: 102.00 (5th)

#2 Running Back, Raheem Mostert

The last 49ers running back to make the Pro Bowl was Frank Gore in 2013. Mostert has a strong chance to become the latest 49er running back to run his way into the Pro Bowl.

Mostert established himself as the 49ers' best running back near the end of the regular season, and then made it extremely clear he was “the guy” during the 49ers Super Bowl run.

Over the course of the 2019 season, Mostert ran the ball 190 times for 1,108 yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns. Mostert did most of his damage between Week 13 of the regular season and the Super Bowl:

117 carries

715 yards (6.1 yards per carry)

12 total touchdowns.

As the established lead back, Mostert should average way more than the measly 8.6 carries he averaged throughout the regular season. Although Shanahan loves to rotate his backs, as long as Mostert sees 18-20 carries a game his Pro Bowl hopes will remain a real possibility.

The 2019 NFC Pro Bowl running backs were: Dalvin Cook (Min), Christian McCaffrey (CAR), Ezekiel Elliot (DAL), and Alvin Kamara (*Injury Replacement*, NO)

#3 Right Tackle, Mike McGlinchey

It has been an eternity since a 49ers right tackle has made the Pro Bowl. You have to go all the way back to Harris Barton in 1993.

McGlinchey is one of the best run blocking tackles (both left and right) in the NFC, as he received the 5th highest run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). McGlinchey has room for tons of growth as a pass blocker, and in Year 3 his pass blocking should be more polished.

With the addition of Trent Williams, a healthy Weston Richburg and better play at right guard, the 49ers will have one of the best offensive lines in football. With that, a lot of attention will come the 49ers way.

Offensive lineman don’t receive easy-to-gauge stats like all the other positions do, which makes it difficult to compare O-linemen. Nonetheless, if the 49ers’ o-line establish itself as one of the best in football, expect players like McGlinchey to get recognition.

Already one of the best run blockers in the game, if McGlinchey improves in pass protection he could very well be on his way to Orlando. That is one way to make his best bud Joe Staley proud.

The 2019 NFC Pro Bowl tackles were: David Bakhtiari (GB), Tyron Smith (DAL), Terron Armstead (NO), and Lane Johnson (*Injury Replacement*, PHI)

#4 Linebacker, Fred Warner

Fred Warner proved last season he is well on his way to joining the conversation of great 49ers linebackers in recent memory.

Warner is following in the footsteps of Patrick Willis and Navarro Bowman, who were the leaders of the 49ers’ defense during the back-to-back-to-back NFC Championship days led by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Bowman is the last 49ers linebacker to make the Pro Bowl (2015).

Warner had a strong rookie season, and followed that up with even a stronger sophomore season.

19 Games

138 Tackles (7.2 tackles per game)

3 Sacks

2 Interceptions (1 returned for TD)

3 Forced Fumbles

Warner had more or as many solo tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles as any NFC Pro Bowl linebacker in 2019.

With the retirement of Luke Kuechly, Warner enters the conversation as one of the best linebackers in the NFC.

The 2019 NFC Pro Bowl linebackers were: Bobby Wagner (SEA), Luke Kuechly (CAR), Jaylon Smith (*Injury Replacement*, DAL) and Eric Kendricks (*Injury Replacement*, MIN)

#5 Safety, Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward is coming off his best season as and was rewarded with a three-year, $28.5 million dollar contract. Ward received the fourth best PFF grade out of all qualifying NFC safeties.

Ward was able to stay healthy last season, playing in 16 of the team’s 19 games. If Ward can stay healthy in 2020, he may be on his way to becoming the first 49ers Pro Bowl safety since Antoine Bethea in 2014.

While Ward has not intercepted a pass since 2015, his coverage ability is right up there with the best in the conference. His 84.5 PFF coverage grade was 5th in the NFC behind Anthony Harris, Harrison Smith, Tre Boston, and Marcus Williams.

Ward also had one of the lowest missed-tackle percentages in the entire NFL. His 4.4% missed tackle rate was lower than all 2019 Pro Bowl safeties.

The 2019 Pro Bowl safeties were: Budda Baker (ARZ), Eddie Jackson (CHI), and Harrison Smith (MIN).