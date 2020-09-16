Increasing Raheem Mostert's Workload Could Mask 49ers Offensive Issues

Going into Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers knew they were undermanned with top wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk missing in action.

At first, the offense was clicking on all cylinders once they took a 10-0 lead over the Cardinals.

Then the injuries started piling on in typical 49ers fashion.

First it was George Kittle with his knee sprain, which immediately started exposing the passing game. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled immensely as well as Kyle Shanahan with his playcalling. For whatever reason, Shanahan does not want to give the wide receivers a heavy workload without Kittle and Samuel on the field. Because of that, the 49ers have some issues on the offensive side of the ball.

One way for the 49ers to mask those issues is by increasing Raheem Mostert's workload.

“Raheem has grown in every aspect," said Shanahan in his presser Wednesday. "He gets better and better the more opportunities he gets. He got a real good opportunity on that look Sunday and did what he was capable of and that was a house call. So, it was awesome."

Yes, it was awesome. What isn't awesome is how Shanahan doesn't feature him more often.

Forget about his philosophy on offense.

With all of the injuries on that side of the ball, issues have emerged and are faulting the 49ers. This is where Shanahan needs to utilize his best players more. The same can be said for Jordan Reed who hardly saw the field in Week 1. With Kittle being injured, it is a great time for him to see an increase in workload.

With Kittle entering Week 2 against the Jets injured, Mostert needs to be THE playmaker for the 49ers. And for a while he was looking like one against the Cardinals. From carrying the rock efficiently, to making an impact as a receiver. Mostert is the second-best offensive player on the team, so Shanahan needs to ride the wheels with him until they fall off.

Being 0-1 with multiple injuries to key players means Shanahan needs to adjust. Running back rotations needs to be scrapped. Give Jerick McKinnon some carries to spell Mostert from time to time, but Mostert needs more than 20 carries against the Jets and must not be limited.

San Francisco is good enough on offense, even with their issues due to injuries, to pound the Jets into submission.

Another reason why Mostert should see an increase in workload is because of latest injury to Richard Sherman. The 49ers placed Sherman on the injured reserve because of a calf strain, so he will be put on the shelf for the next three games. Controlling the time of possession is everything for the 49ers, which got away from them against the Cardinals, because it allows their defense to rest while draining the opposition.

It never matters what year it is, the 49ers are always one of the top injured teams in the league. But just like last season they are able to overcome it and succeed.

Let Mostert eat.

Feed your best players, especially since Shanahan doesn't trust his receivers enough to make them a larger part of the game plan. One player he certainly can trust is the 2019 leader in yards per carry.