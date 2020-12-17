Is 49ers Right Tackle Mike McGlinchey Criticized Too Much?

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is having a poor season, but then again so are a lot of players on the team.

The thing with McGlinchey is that his trajectory on improving as a player was looking bright in 2019. This season was supposed to be his time to shine with Joe Staley gone, as McGlinchey would step into that role of a leader.

Unfortunately early on the season, McGlinchey seemed a little too preoccupied with "armchair quarterbacks" than his own performance. It seemed like almost every game there was a clip of him getting laid out by a defensive back. Not ideal for a guy who is supposed to be a cornerstone player.

A lot of the criticism for McGlinchey is warranted, but some of it seems to be a little overbearing at this point. What makes McGlinchey standout more as a regressing player is his untimely let ups. He isn't playing terrible throughout the entire game, it is more so the point in the game that he suddenly plays poorly.

"That's part of our business," said Kyle Shanahan at his presser on Wednesday. "McGlinchey had a big holding call. We did some stupid things on offense that made it seem like we weren't going to be in that game and we had a chance to show some light at the end and right when we got a little bit going, he had a big holding call. So, I get why that sticks out."

McGlinchey has had some overall poor games, but it hasn't always been the case. So Is McGlinchey being criticized too much?

Not at all.

This is a guy who is supposed to be one of the 49ers' premier players and a leader. Yet, he hasn't been that guy. Not all of the offensive line woes is due to McGlinchey. Right guard and center have been dreadful throughout the season. But it does not help that McGlinchey is also being a liability. That is where your leader, your cornerstone player is supposed to ease concern.

Instead, he is a player that is creating concern.

Because of that, Shanahan was asked at his Wednesday presser if he has considered starting Justin Skule over McGlinchey, which is essentially saying he is fed up with his performance.

“No, I haven't considered that at all," said Shanahan. "Mike McGlinchey’s our right tackle and I feel very good about our right tackle. Do I think he's playing the best he can? No. I get the attention he got, especially getting that holding call on the last play and getting beat in protection there, but also going against a good rusher, that doesn't give an excuse of it, but I'm not going to sit and make a huge judgment off of that."

I'll say this in defense of McGlinchey. Some of his pressures allowed are Nick Mullens walking into it or holding the ball for way too long. Not to mention that McGlinchey and the rest of the offensive line have had to deal with a crowded line of scrimmage for the vast majority of the season since they do not have a threatening quarterback.

Nevertheless, McGlinchey has a standard to uphold. This guy was a top-10 draft pick, yet he is playing like a mid-round pick. If the 49ers lose to the Dallas Cowboys, then why not start Skule the rest of the way? McGlinchey has shown no signs of improving. He looks like his ceiling has been hit, which isn't ideal for a guy in his third season.

McGlinchey has taken a lot of flack. Some of it may be overblown, but that comes with the territory of being the leader and face of the offensive line.