Is Deebo Samuel's Relationship with the 49ers Salvageable?

The relationship between the 49ers and Deebo Samuel seems to be getting worse by the week.

First, Samuel received a contract extension offer from the 49ers that was so low, it apparently offended him. Shortly after, Samuel removed all pictures of himself wearing 49ers gear from his Instagram.

Which means Samuel went public with his displeasure, even though he didn't technically say or write anything specifically about the 49ers. He sent them a message. Which means he is the first 49ers player since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took to publicly express his grievances.

How will Shanahan and Lynch respond?

They might sympathize with Samuel, as lots of fans do. Lynch was a player, too. He should understand Samuel's frustrations.

Or, Shanahan and Lynch could view Samuel's social media activity as an act of disloyalty. By going public, Samuel separated himself from the team. And he reportedly wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, which means he putting himself above the team.

How do his teammates feel about that?

Some might be upset. Lots of 49ers fans certainly feel betrayed. Some crazy racist ones even have sent Samuel crazy racist things on social media, and this could alienate Samuel even further.

Does he still want to play for the 49ers and their fans? Does the locker room still view him as one of them?

We'll find out soon enough. If the 49ers trade Samuel, they'll have to do so in the next couple weeks to get something for him in the upcoming draft.

For the 49ers' sake, let's hope they work things out with their most explosive offensive weapon.