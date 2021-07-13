Is it Fair to Expect at Least 10 Sacks From Nick Bosa in 2021?

Nick Bosa is set to be ready for the start of 49ers training camp.

It is the first step toward his return to Sundays, which is sure to bring about widespread excitement to his teammates and fans.

With Bosa missing in action last season, the 49ers saw their once-vaunted pass rush evaporate. There was hardly any pressure generated from strictly the defensive line as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh had to fabricate some pressure to get a boost. Now that Bosa is returning, all will be well again.

Or is it?

Bosa is returning from a torn ACL, yet there seems to be a general sense from fans and some pundits that he is going to pick back up where he left off. That a double-digit sack season will be easy for him.

I would pump the brakes on that.

This is a serious injury we are talking about here and it could take some time before Bosa can round into form again, assuming it is possible. Since double-digit sacks are what was expected of him in 2020, it is looking to be the floor for him once again this season.

So is it fair to expect at least 10 sacks from Bosa in 2021?

It isn't fair, but that doesn't mean there shouldn't be that expectation.

Many narratives and expectations in the league are not fair, yet they are the reality of the situation. Javon Kinlaw will be forced to be measured up to DeForest Buckner since he is technically replacing him. That isn't fair, but it is the narrative he is forever tied to.

Bosa is the best pass rusher on the 49ers. The only way those expectations diminish is if he really looks to be struggling in his return. I would bet that is the case early on in the season. The 49ers might even limit him to start off and see how he fairs as a precautionary approach. Both Bosa and Dee Ford are players the 49ers have to be mindful of when it comes to their snap counts and their practice time. These two players are way too valuable on gameday to mess around with in practice or have them out on the field for heavy snaps.

It isn't out of the realm of possibility that Bosa rips off 10 sacks or more. I just don't think he will be a dominating force like he was in 2019. At least not for the first half of the season. Once he has his legs under him and builds momentum, the sky would be the limit for him. And for the 49ers' sake, he needs to bounce back from injury because the pass rush in 2020 was no better than average.

Plus, with his return and hopefully Ford's, it can better Kinlaw and Arik Armstead. Suddenly, everyone will have opportunities to feast. Bosa just needs to be the one that feasts the most as his response from a torn ACL will be the most intriguing thing to watch when Week 1 rolls around.