Is Jauan Jennings Entering His Final Season with the 49ers?
Jauan Jennings didn't show up to OTAs last week and the 49ers didn't explain why.
It's probably fair to assume Jennings wants a contract extension and the 49ers haven't offered him one. Instead, they gave him a second-round tender because he's a restricted free-agent, and he hasn't signed it yet.
The tender essentially is a one-year deal worth nearly $5 million, which is a significant amount of money for a wide receiver who started two games and caught just 19 passes last season. Clearly, the 49ers value Jennings -- just not enough to sign him beyond this year.
The 49ers can't afford to pay market rate for a no. 3 receiver, because they don't throw to that player much. They have to throw the ball to Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, plus they play Kyle Juszczyk roughly 50 percent of the offensive snaps, so there isn't much playing time left over for Jennings.
But extending Jennings' contract actually would make him more affordable this year. Remember, this offseason the 49ers gave a one-year contract extension to Colton McKivitz, who's not as good as of a player as Jennings. Extending McKivitz's deal reduced his cap number for 2024, and he has no guaranteed money for 2025. I'm guessing the 49ers could offer Jennings a similar deal. And they should.
But it's possible Jennings simply wants to leave. He'll never be more than a slot receiver for the 49ers, who just drafted a wide receiver in Round 1. Perhaps he feels he'll get more targets and playing time on a different team, which could be true.
Let's see if Jennings shows up to OTAs this week. I'm guessing he won't.