Is Jimmy Garoppolo's Tenure With the 49ers Over?

The 49ers are not taking a defensive lineman in the first-round of the NFL draft.

Shocking right?

That is because they have traded up to the No. 3 spot to take a top prospective quarterback. This isn't even up for debate. The 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick with Dolphins to finally get their guy.

This is a move that should not come as a surprise since the 49ers have been involved in quarterback rumors since their season ended. When the 49ers do select their guy with the third pick, the fate of Jimmy Garoppolo officially becomes sealed, which it already is right now with the trade.

Is Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers over?

I believe so, and the reason I am not putting a stake in the ground making it absolute is because the 49ers could always want to keep Garoppolo as the starter while they groom the rookie quarterback. Say if they take Trey Lance at No. 3, which I would not agree with, he is a player who needs some work. He isn't an immediate Week 1 starter, so Garoppolo is probably better suited to continue on the campaign.

Plus, general manager John Lynch on Friday told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that "Jimmy Garoppolo is absolutely in our plans." Then again, you can never take Lynch's, and Kyle Shanahan's, words at face value. The 49ers could be offered a sweet deal by the Patriots while the draft is ongoing and pull the trigger.

Anything can happen with Garoppolo at this point. He can be shipped off around the draft or even retained in 2021. It wouldn't be that bad of an idea to do so since the 49ers will have their contingency for when and if Garoppolo gets injured, along with securing their future.

Regardless if he stays this upcoming season, this is definitely the final year Garoppolo is with the 49ers. Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk have some hefty salary cap hits over the next couple of seasons. Garoppolo's contract hinders that. Not to mention that the 49ers still need to cash out Fred Warner, who is surely going to become the highest paid linebacker when it occurs.

Garoppolo had a chance to be locked in as the franchise quarterback with the 49ers. But the 2020 season proved that he is not a reliable starter. His injuries are just too much to overcome and definitely irked Shanahan. You can tell by how miserable his facial expressions were on the sideline and in postgame pressers.

Whichever side of the Garoppolo fandom you stand on, one thing is for sure: the 49ers needed a future at quarterback to prolong their Super Bowl window. Develop a player who is cost-controlled over the next five years.

This move is the 49ers swinging for the fences. You hardly ever see them do it.