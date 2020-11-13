SI.com
Is There any Chance for the 49ers' Secondary to Contain Michael Thomas?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

There are two glaring weaknesses in the 49ers' defense. 

One is defending against mobile quarterbacks and the other is defending against elite wide receivers.

Anytime the 49ers are up against one of these threats they crumble. But then again, what defense actually has success against either a mobile quarterback or premier receiver?

Regardless, the 49ers have a problem on their hands and in recent weeks their kryptonite has been containing phenomenal wide receivers. D.K. Metcalf and Davante Adams in back-to-back weeks is torture for any defense, so the 49ers were in a hopeless situation. The same can be said in Week 1 when DeAndre Hopkins torched the 49ers.

These three stalwart receivers combined for 36 receptions, 485 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers' secondary. Now the 49ers have to prepare themselves for yet another nightmare matchup on Sunday when they face the Saints. 

Michael Thomas, despite missing most of the season thus far, is still a force to be reckoned with. He had an average game by his standards against the Buccaneers, but considering it was a blowout win the Saints didn't really need him. Thomas is bound to explode at some point and Week 10 against the 49ers is the perfect time.

So is there any chance for the 49ers' secondary to contain Thomas?

No, of course not. 

Abandon hope. This secondary is not going to contain Thomas. 

The only way Thomas gets contained is by his own quarterback Drew Brees. Against the Buccaneers, Brees hit 12 different receivers. Spreading the ball out is what made it so impossible for the Buccaneers' defense to have any success. That likely will still be the game plan for the Saints against the 49ers. 

When the 49ers and Saints last met, Thomas tallied 11 catches for 134 yards and a score. San Francisco's secondary and defense as a whole was much better suited to contain Thomas in that matchup than they are in their current injured state. 

Even if the 49ers want to make a concerted effort to key in on Thomas, I doubt that will be their focus on Sunday. Emmanuel Sanders, who the 49ers know very well, is not a player they want running free. And it's not like the Saints have the most dynamic running back in football with Alvin Kamara. The guy is in the top five for receptions, that is absurd. 

The 49ers are just outright in an impossible situation. And without an adequate pass rush, they are bound to get picked apart. I believe they will be able to hold their own for a few series because this defense has not laid down all season aside from against the Packers. But the reality is this defense is not capable of holding its own for all four quarters against an offensive juggernaut like the Saints. 

Thomas will have his way with both Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett easily. 

