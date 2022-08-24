It's August 24, 2022 and Jimmy Garoppolo is Still on the 49ers

Are we in an alternate universe where up is down and left is right? I took a hiatus because the Jimmy talk was wearing me out. It seems Jimmy has worn out the 49ers as well, and his return is inevitable.

This cannot be happening.

In the article I wrote on April 2, I explored the ridiculous notion that Jimmy Garoppolo could possibly be on this team on opening day. But it was a mere mental exercise, mostly to see how could I scare the bejesus out of 49ers fans: "If I make a case for Jimmy returning next season, that'll really grind their gears."

But as I'm writing this article today, Garoppolo is still on the team. That is reality. And after owner Jed York's comments recently that he would be happy to pay to have Garoppolo for one more year, maybe I should buy lottery tickets, because there was no way I thought my article would age so well.

Garoppolo is healthy, quiet and lurking. Not good. Not good at all. Why do I have this nagging feeling that I've had since Garoppolo closed his eyes in the NFC Championship and threw the season-ending pick that he would be back to torture this team once more? Call it the Ryan Fitzpatrick Effect -- everywhere Fitzpatrick went, the incumbent starter seemed to get hurt, and then Fitzpatrick would get to play. I can see Garoppolo sticking around and getting another chance to play, either due to Lance getting nicked or feeling that aura that Garoppolo has in the locker room and it having an adverse effect on his development. And while I believe Garoppolo is a professional who won't create waves, his mere presence on this team undercuts Lance's leadership.

I hope the 49ers know what they're doing.