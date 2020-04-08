All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Jadeveon Clowney Returning to the Seahawks are "Slim to None"

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Week 10 was the first time in the 2019 regular season that the San Francisco 49ers had suffered a loss. Worst of all, it came at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. One of the main reasons for that loss was the dominant performance of pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The Seahawks acquired Clowney from the Houston Texans, which only costed them a couple of depth players and a third-round draft pick. It was quite the steal on Seattle's end who were in desperate need of a legitimate edge rushing talent.

However, that trade is looking like it will end up as a one-year rental for the Seahawks. According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, the chances of Clowney re-signing with the Seahawks are "slim to none."

"I don't know if he's going to be back in Seattle," Garafolo said in a Seattle radio interview with 950 KJR. "The chances are slim to none."  

Clowney is still currently an unrestricted free agent. His asking price was reportedly to be that of $20 million or more. Clearly, that is a number that no one in the league is willing to cough up for him. That is why Clowney has reportedly lowered his asking price to $17 or $18 million annually. Unfortunately for him, the team that knows him best might be ready to move on.

Garofolo also goes on to say that the Seahawks "aren't actively chasing Clowney", which just fuels this scenario. Having Clowney out of the NFC West is great news for the 49ers. There is nothing better than when a division opponent loses an excellent pass rushing talent like Clowney. The best part about Clowney's indecision is that the Seahawks lost out on all of the top-tier pass rushing free agents.

While they were awaiting a decision from him, they let talents like Robert Quinn and Dante Fowler Jr. find other destinations. That is why Seattle was forced to sign familiar faces in Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. As it currently stands, the Seahawks have just over $14 million in salary-cap space per SpotTrac. That isn't enough space to land Clowney at the price range he is asking. 

If Clowney does in fact sign with another team, then perhaps the 49ers owe him a thank you card for keeping the Seahawks in a stalemate. There defense will definitely see, at the very least, a bit of drop off next season. But as long as they have Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will always be deemed as a threat. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down to Select DT Ross Blacklock

Picking 13th overall in the NFL draft has given the San Francisco 49ers extensive flexibility. Everything is on the table for them, whether they draft a wide receiver or an offensive tackle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

robhog

NFL Draft 2020: Cornerback is an Overlooked Need for 49ers

Cornerback may not look like a glaring need now for the San Francisco 49ers, but it is important to note that after the season the 49ers top four players at the position are set to hit free agency.

Nick_Newman

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Report: 49ers Hold Pre-Draft Meeting With Notre Dame Safety Jalen Elliott

With the 49ers needing additional depth in their secondary, Elliott projects as a potential day three pick for San Francisco's defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler

Penn State's KJ Hamler is largely projected to go in the second round as he presumably could be a player to target if the 49ers trade back on day one of the draft.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF

Four 49ers Land on NFL All-Decade Team

Monday, the NFL released its choices for the the league’s all-decade team. The Pro Football Hall of Fame provided a 48-member selection panel to select 52 players and two head coaches as the best at their positions from 2010 to 2019.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

NFL Draft 2020: One Position 49ers Must Avoid

The 49ers do not have many draft picks to begin with as they only have seven. Five of their picks are in the fifth-round or later, so they will need to make these selections count by avoiding certain positions.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Why Jimmy Garoppolo Will be Vastly Improved in 2020

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been the topic of discussion since his horrendous fourth-quarter performance in Super Bowl LIV. It is to be expected to a certain extent since his shortcomings is one of the reasons why the 49ers collapsed to the Chiefs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Why the 49ers Should Have Accepted Trade Offers for Nick Mullens

Keeping as much of the roster intact was a top priority for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. It only makes sense since they were far and beyond better than the vast majority of teams in the league.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

ScarletnGoldRonin

Why the 49ers Should Avoid Offensive Lineman at Pick No. 13

Drafting a future replacement for Joe Staley in the NFL draft may be tempting for the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 13 pick. However, that is a move that the team should avoid making.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

An alternate view of why Jerry Jeudy doesn't fit the mold of the 49ers…

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55