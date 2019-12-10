49er
Jimmy Garoppolo a Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New Orleans Saints. 

Garoppolo went 26-of-35 (74.3 percent) for 349 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for a 131.7 passer rating in the high-scoring 48-46 win over the Saints. This is Garoppolo’s fourth nomination of the season, tying him with Patrick Mahomes for most among quarterbacks in 2019.  

The other finalists are Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill who completed 21-of-27 attempts (77.8 percent) for 391 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for a 140.4 passer rating in a 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Philip Rivers completed 16-of-22 attempts (72.7 percent) for 314 yards and three touchdowns for a 154.4 passer rating in a 45-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Quite the competition for Garoppolo - who was a major factor for why the 49ers defeated the Saints. Fans and media alike are now starting to see why the 49ers were so high on Garoppolo. Whenever the phone rings Garoppolo answers the call and steps up in a major way. 

Each Tuesday morning of the regular season, through Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, fans can visit NFL.com/FedEx or the NFL Twitter page to vote for their favorite performances of the week, with FedEx awarding a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO. To get Garoppolo the award you can either tweet out his name with the #AirandGround or simply vote on the link below.  

