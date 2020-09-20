SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Garoppolo and Mostert Leave Game at the Half

Nick_Newman

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens will start the 2nd half for the 49ers, as Jimmy Garoppolo will not return with a leg injury. 

Garoppolo was hit low early in the game, and has not been able to comfortably put weight on his right leg since. Garoppolo was hit over and over throughout the first half, but hung in there and put together a solid stat line of, 14 completions on 16 attempts, for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns. 

Mullens will likely throw his first pass for the 49ers since the 2018 season. Garoppolo's exit is likely precautionary, and I'd expect him back Week 3 for the game against the Giants. 

In addition to Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert exited the game at halftime with an apparent leg injury. Mostert also had a tremendous first half. He touched the ball 10 times for 107 yards, and scored a 80-yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage. 

Behind Mostert, the team will turn to Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, and Jeff Wilson Jr. Coleman has really struggled to get it going, as he currently has 7 carries for negative three yards. Yikes. On the other hand, McKinnon has looked phenomenal, as he has two carries for 61 yards. As this game gets further and further out of reach, expect a heavy dose of Wilson to close out the game.  

It has been a rough day on the injury front for the 49ers, but the silver lining is that Garoppolo and Mostert's injuries do not appear to be serious. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pressure on 49ers' Secondary Rises With Dee Ford Ruled Out Against Jets

The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled pass rusher Dee Ford OUT for their week 2 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

JoseMariaOlathavel

49ers 31-6 Win Over Jets Spoiled by the Flurry of Injuries

An absolute nightmare of a day for the San Francisco 49ers in their 31-6 week 2 win against the New York Jets.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers @ Jets: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 road game against the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

Nick Bosa Exits Week 2 in the First Quarter With an Injury

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa was carted off the field Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

George Kittle has Sprained MCL, 49ers Believe he'll Return Week 3

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has a sprained MCL and might return Week 3 against the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

When will the 49ers Start Javon Kinlaw?

The San Francisco 49ers should make rookie Javon Kinlaw a starter.

Leo Luna

by

Aje806tx49

Grant and Lowell Cohn: A Couple of 49ers Haters?

Are Grant Cohn and Lowell Cohn just a couple of San Francisco 49ers haters?

Grant Cohn

49ers @ Jets Odds and Predictions

Here's who will cover the spread when the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets play each other Week 2.

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49

10 Reasons the 49ers-Jets Game will Come Down to the Final Drive

Here's why Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets will come down to the final drive.

Grant Cohn

Week 2 Against Jets can Propel Ahkello Witherspoon's Confidence

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers can boost cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon's confidence.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08