Backup quarterback Nick Mullens will start the 2nd half for the 49ers, as Jimmy Garoppolo will not return with a leg injury.

Garoppolo was hit low early in the game, and has not been able to comfortably put weight on his right leg since. Garoppolo was hit over and over throughout the first half, but hung in there and put together a solid stat line of, 14 completions on 16 attempts, for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Mullens will likely throw his first pass for the 49ers since the 2018 season. Garoppolo's exit is likely precautionary, and I'd expect him back Week 3 for the game against the Giants.

In addition to Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert exited the game at halftime with an apparent leg injury. Mostert also had a tremendous first half. He touched the ball 10 times for 107 yards, and scored a 80-yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage.

Behind Mostert, the team will turn to Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, and Jeff Wilson Jr. Coleman has really struggled to get it going, as he currently has 7 carries for negative three yards. Yikes. On the other hand, McKinnon has looked phenomenal, as he has two carries for 61 yards. As this game gets further and further out of reach, expect a heavy dose of Wilson to close out the game.

It has been a rough day on the injury front for the 49ers, but the silver lining is that Garoppolo and Mostert's injuries do not appear to be serious.