Jimmy Garoppolo can be Etched in 49ers Lore With a Win Against Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are viewed as public enemy No. 1 when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers' most hated division rival.

Anytime the 49ers can get a win against them, the fanbase celebrates and is fueled by the sadness of Seattle fans. However, getting a win against the Seahawks is never easy, especially in Seattle.

CenturyLink Field is one of the greatest homefield advantages in football. The 49ers will catch a bit of a break on Sunday since there will not be any fans, but nevertheless playing in Seattle is a tremendous hurdle to jump over. The fact that it took until Week 17 of the 2019 season for the 49ers to get their first win their in eight years speaks volumes about the difficulty.

How the 49ers defeated the Seahawks in Seattle was thanks largely in part to Jimmy Garoppolo. That game was arguably the best game as the 49ers quarterback for Garoppolo. He played out of his mind, completely lighting up the Seahawks and came out with a win.

Now Garoppolo has a chance to be etched in 49ers lore with a win against Seattle this Sunday.

San Francisco has NEVER won back-to-back games in Seattle since they joined the NFC West. That is quite the blemish on the 49ers' record against the Seahawks. Like I said earlier, CenturyLink Field is one of the greatest homefield advantages and for good reason clearly.

So if Garoppolo goes up there and comes out with a win, especially if he plays well, then he certainly deserves to be etched in 49ers lore. That is going to resonate so much with the fanbase and it should even resonate with 49ers CEO Jed York.

The Seahawks have owned the 49ers in recent memory, especially in Seattle. All of a sudden, a second-consecutive win against them would make an enormous impact on the history between the two franchises.

Now I am not saying to retire his number or put in the 49ers Hall of Fame. But defeating the Seahawks, especially on the road, is an enormous deal that should not be underappreciated. If it were so easy for the 49ers to win there, why haven't they done it since the Seahawks moved into the division?

The reality is Garoppolo can be etched in 49ers lore. He can be a player that fans will remember for breaking the 49ers bad luck in Seattle.

Defeating division opponents is a key component to success in the NFL. By leading the 49ers to their first ever back-to-back in Seattle, Garoppolo will have kickstarted a trend for the 49ers and defeated history.