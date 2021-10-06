Jimmy Garoppolo has a Chance to Play Against the Cardinals

Jimmy Garoppolo was held out of 49ers practice Wednesday.

The calf injury he sustained in Week 4 against the Seahawks is still plaguing him. However, that does not mean he is expected to miss the upcoming matchup with the Cardinals.

"It's better today, which is good news," said Kyle Shanahan. "Not enough to let him go, but also not enough to rule him out. Doctors still say to give him another day. He's got a chance, so I'm still holding out for that."

Trey Lance is taking all of the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice and until further notice with Garoppolo sidelined. Still, Garoppolo has a chance to play against the Cardinals on Sunday. Missing one day of practice does not seem to be detrimental to his preparation for the week.

"It doesn't really change anything," said Garoppolo on preparing for Sunday after missing practice. "Mentally I feel pretty good, you know, just with the game plan and everything, all the install we just put in. But physically, hopefully I can get out there tomorrow and we'll take it day-by-day like I said and see where this calf gets."

Starting Garoppolo against the Cardinals, whether he returns to practice Thursday or not, would be the wrong move for the 49ers. The Bye Week is just around the corner for the 49ers. There is no reason to risk further injury with Garoppolo's calf. Last year the 49ers rolled out Garoppolo too soon from a high-ankle sprain, and now it looks like they could possibly repeat it.

Let Lance get the start. There is no reason to not give him the nod for this game. It allows Garoppolo a longer rest period and Shanahan can finally see how Lance looks with a full week of preparation. You could even argue that Lance gives the 49ers the best chance to win against the Cardinals. With Lance as the starter, the running game gains a new respect from the defense. They are forced to honor the threat of Lance, which allows the running backs to gain more yards per carry.

This game will show Shanahan if Lance has enough for him to work with going forward because if he plays well, then Garoppolo starting again for the 49ers lessens.