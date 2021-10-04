Jimmy Garoppolo Hopeful Calf Injury Keeps him out "Just a Couple of Weeks"

Garoppolo is expected to get an MRI on Monday to gather further details regarding his injury.

It took 3.5 games for Jimmy Garoppolo to sustain his first injury of the season.

This time it involves his right calf, which is the same leg he injured his ankle on last year. Garoppolo was pulled from the game against the Seahawks at halftime in favor of Trey Lance. Garoppolo is expected to get an MRI on Monday to gather further details regarding his injury.

"I'm hopeful it'll be just a couple of weeks or something."

If Garoppolo is out for a couple of weeks, then Lance will get the start against the Cardinals in Week 5. After that game, the 49ers will be on their Bye Week and come back in Week 7 to host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. That could be where Garoppolo makes his return start for the 49ers.

However, that isn't absolute.

If Lance looks relatively solid against the Cardinals win or lose, then he has a case to make to be retained as the starter against the Colts and even going forward in the season. This was always going to be one of the avenues that would allow Lance to steal the starting reigns from Garoppolo.

As for Garoppolo, this marks another season where an injury plagued him. This certainly has to take a toll on him, which there was a moment in his presser where he sounded a bit choked up talking about his injuries.

"It's just tough man. I've been in this situation too many times. It's getting real old, and it is just one of those things that's part of the business."

Garoppolo just cannot catch a break. It is his unfortunate reality that injuries are just tattooed to him. And now it has the potential to make him recreate the 49ers' past with Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick.

If Lance plays well, then history will repeat itself.