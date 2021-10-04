October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jimmy Garoppolo Hopeful Calf Injury Keeps him out "Just a Couple of Weeks"

Garoppolo is expected to get an MRI on Monday to gather further details regarding his injury.
Author:
Publish date:

It took 3.5 games for Jimmy Garoppolo to sustain his first injury of the season.

This time it involves his right calf, which is the same leg he injured his ankle on last year. Garoppolo was pulled from the game against the Seahawks at halftime in favor of Trey Lance. Garoppolo is expected to get an MRI on Monday to gather further details regarding his injury.

"I'm hopeful it'll be just a couple of weeks or something."

If Garoppolo is out for a couple of weeks, then Lance will get the start against the Cardinals in Week 5. After that game, the 49ers will be on their Bye Week and come back in Week 7 to host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. That could be where Garoppolo makes his return start for the 49ers.

However, that isn't absolute.

If Lance looks relatively solid against the Cardinals win or lose, then he has a case to make to be retained as the starter against the Colts and even going forward in the season. This was always going to be one of the avenues that would allow Lance to steal the starting reigns from Garoppolo. 

As for Garoppolo, this marks another season where an injury plagued him. This certainly has to take a toll on him, which there was a moment in his presser where he sounded a bit choked up talking about his injuries.

"It's just tough man. I've been in this situation too many times. It's getting real old, and it is just one of those things that's part of the business."

Garoppolo just cannot catch a break. It is his unfortunate reality that injuries are just tattooed to him. And now it has the potential to make him recreate the 49ers' past with Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. 

If Lance plays well, then history will repeat itself.

USATSI_16836750
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Hopeful Calf Injury Keeps him out "Just a Couple of Weeks"

51 seconds ago
USATSI_16886230
Game Day

49ers Offense Squanders First-Half Opportunities in 28-21 Loss to Seahawks

1 hour ago
My Post (47)
Game Day

49ers vs. Seahawks Week 4 Live Blog

1 hour ago
USATSI_16837926
News

Why the 49ers Will Beat the Seahawks

Oct 2, 2021
My Post (47)
News

Predicting the Outcome of the 49ers-Seahawks Game

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16468860_168390361_lowres
News

The 49ers Biggest Team Building Mistake

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16836842
News

49ers Offense Cannot Afford Slow Start Against Seahawks

Oct 1, 2021
My Post (30)
News

All49ers Week 4 Preview

Oct 1, 2021