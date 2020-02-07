All49ers
Kyle Shanahan Defends Emmanuel Moseley on Third-and-15 Gaff

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the critical moments that cost the 49ers a chance at hoisting the Lombardi trophy on Sunday night was a defensive third-and-15 gaff. The 49ers had the Chiefs right where they wanted them in a third and long situation. 

However, Patrick Mahomes was magical by taking a nine-yard drop to hit Tyreek Hill for the conversion. That play would setup the Chiefs to score and cut the deficit to three points.

The reason that play was converted was because of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. He vacated his assigned zone, which was the deep third apart of the cover-3 play call. Had Moseley stayed disciplined in his coverage, then he would’ve had a chance to contest the throw. It’s a gaff that, on the surface, is inexcusable. However, Kyle Shanahan defended Moseley on that third-and-15 play at his exit presser.

“It’s tough not to take the bait on a 20-yard in route because you rarely think they are going to have the time to get a 60-yard throw over the top of that. That was a tough play for Moseley just not to take that bait because usually it can't hold up. That's why Buckner was one inch away from him, too. He held onto it as long as he could, which wasn't long, then threw it up. They’ve got the right two guys for that play and it was a hell of a play by them.”

Shanahan raises a fair point about the play lasting long. In most situations when a quarterback holds the ball too long, he’s either sacked or forced to throw short of the sticks. That is why Moseley jumped the in route because he did not expect Mahomes to be able to consider the deep ball as an option nor be able to deliver it. 

Shanahan went on to further defend Moseley, that he was not the only one at fault for allowing the conversion.

“It's not just Emmanuel. There's 11 guys out there and they're all tied together. But, we weren't tied together right on that play.”

The pass rush should’ve been able to get to Mahomes. Buckner was inches away and Nick Bosa was arguably being held on that rush. Covering for so long as a cornerback is insanely difficult. It was a collective team collapse on that play and in the fourth quarter. 

As much as Shanahan is right about it being collective, the blame on that third-and-15 should be skewed towards Moseley. 

Shanahan mentions that “it’s tough not to take the bait on a 20-yard in route” because of how long the play lasted. What that really indicates is that Moseley forgot what kind of player Mahomes is. He just does the unthinkable and defies all quarterback logic. To be able to drop back about 10-yards and deliver a deep bomb is the stuff of legend. 

There’s nothing wrong with getting beat by the face of greatness, which is Mahomes. However, the gaff on that play just means Moseley lost sight of who the opposing quarterback was capable of doing. 

