Skip to main content

Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Envision the 49ers Making Another Trade at the Deadline

Do the 49ers have one more trade in them with the deadline approaching? Kyle Shanahan doesn't think so.

Trading for Christian McCaffrey has so far looked like a homerun for the 49ers.

Making such an electrifying trade like that could embolden the 49ers to go out and make another. They are on a heater after all and could use another piece to help them like at defensive tackle. 

However, Kyle Shanahan doesn't envision the 49ers making another trade at the deadline.

"I think we're pretty set," said Shanahan. "We listen to calls on anybody. We're never not gonna listen to people, but I'd be surprised if anything goes down. But until the deadline, we're always listening."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I think you can believe Shanahan here. It really all comes down to the lack of draft capital that the 49ers have. They sent a great deal of picks to the Panthers to acquire McCaffrey, so they are limited in what they can offer. And if this team makes the playoffs, then it makes the value of their picks less.

Only a defensive tackle is a position of interest I can see. With Arik Armstead continually up in the air with a foot injury and Javon Kinlaw on Injured Reserve, the 49ers need more from the interior defensive line. The run defense hasn't been as stout as it could be and defending on third down has been a struggle. Still, I would suspect with the Bye week here that the 49ers stand pat as Armstead should have a better chance to return in Week 10.

Unless there is a defensive tackle that the 49ers can bring in for a late Day 3 pick, then do not anticipate any movement from the 49ers. 

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_18753423
News

What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (87)
Game Day

49ers 31, Rams 14: Grades

By Grant Cohn
USATSI_19331976
Game Day

Christian McCaffrey Carries the 49ers in 31-14 win Against the Rams

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (85)
Game Day

49ers @ Rams Week 8 Live Blog

By Grant Cohn
USATSI_19172516
News

49ers vs. Rams Week 8: Game Preview and Prediction

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
USATSI_19288934
News

One Thing the 49ers Should Be Optimistic About

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
My Post-1 (34)
News

Why the 49ers are Close to an Impasse Offensively

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
USATSI_19075041
News

Report: 49ers are Fielding Trade Offers for Jeff Wilson Jr.

By Jose Luis Sanchez III