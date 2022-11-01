Trading for Christian McCaffrey has so far looked like a homerun for the 49ers.

Making such an electrifying trade like that could embolden the 49ers to go out and make another. They are on a heater after all and could use another piece to help them like at defensive tackle.

However, Kyle Shanahan doesn't envision the 49ers making another trade at the deadline.

"I think we're pretty set," said Shanahan. "We listen to calls on anybody. We're never not gonna listen to people, but I'd be surprised if anything goes down. But until the deadline, we're always listening."

I think you can believe Shanahan here. It really all comes down to the lack of draft capital that the 49ers have. They sent a great deal of picks to the Panthers to acquire McCaffrey, so they are limited in what they can offer. And if this team makes the playoffs, then it makes the value of their picks less.

Only a defensive tackle is a position of interest I can see. With Arik Armstead continually up in the air with a foot injury and Javon Kinlaw on Injured Reserve, the 49ers need more from the interior defensive line. The run defense hasn't been as stout as it could be and defending on third down has been a struggle. Still, I would suspect with the Bye week here that the 49ers stand pat as Armstead should have a better chance to return in Week 10.

Unless there is a defensive tackle that the 49ers can bring in for a late Day 3 pick, then do not anticipate any movement from the 49ers.