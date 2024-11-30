Kyle Shanahan Provides an Injury Update for 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw
Dre Greenlaw practiced for the first time this week since he tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl.
Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about Greenlaw's week of practice courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: How did Greenlaw make it through the week?
SHANAHAN: “He had a real good week. It was great for him to get him back out there. It was great for us. We loved having him around, just that first week of coming off an Achilles. I think it's so crucial for the confidence of a guy. Got a lot of scout-team reps, did a lot of individual stuff with the guys and it was great week and hopefully next week will be even better.”
Q: I know coming into this week you guys pretty much already determined he wasn't going to play. Are your minds open next week that potentially he could play here?
SHANAHAN: “I think they're open to it, but also the game after that's a Thursday night game. So I think that makes it a little harder. We’ve just got to see how he feels and stuff. But with those games being so close, that's a problem too. I'm not going to decide at all right now. We'll see how next week goes, but I'd say it'd be an outside chance.”
Q: Did he show flashes where he was moving like Dre?
SHANAHAN: “Oh, yeah. When guys come back, they come back healthy. Guys come back and they can move, they’ve got fresh legs, they can go. But it's about getting that confidence to react. They've been moving full-speed for a while before they come back to football, but when you come back to football it's not really planned running and stuff. You’ve got to react and cover people and backpedal and stop on a dime and go explode forward. So, it's more about guys just getting that confidence because it's such a traumatic injury ripping your Achilles and stuff. He moved great, it's just about building that stamina, building that confidence up so he's ready to get into a football game.”