Kyle Shanahan Shares why Rookie Cornerbacks Aren't Playing

The cornerback position has been a questionable one for the 49ers.

Ever since Jason Verrett suffered a season ending injury, there has been zero comfortability opposite of Emmanuel Moseley.

Rolling out Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick has been a disaster for the 49ers. They look exactly how anyone would think they'd be, which is slow and sloppy. And after the selfish act of Norman with his altercation with Kliff Kingsbury and Kirkpatrick getting bulldozed, it is time for the 49ers to flip the page to their rookie cornerbacks.

However, that is not something you can expect anytime soon. Not only are the 49ers going to keep Norman after his childish act, but they are going to keep burying Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas on the depth chart.

Kyle Shanahan shared why Lenoir and Thomas aren't playing in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

"And when you look at our corners, the third-round pick, the fifth-round pick, we weren’t bringing any of them here to, we felt, start. We were hoping that they could add some depth and be guys who could play on our team and possibly do that next year. Unfortunately, having some injuries that we had early, we needed them earlier than we thought we would. And unfortunately, they weren't fully ready for it. And yeah, I wish they were. But the third-round pick and the fifth-round pick, they weren't, and that's why we've gone with veterans instead of them. Trying to get them some time to get to where they need to be.”

No one expected Lenoir or Thomas to be starters this season, but the reality is they were going to see their time at some point this year because of Verrett's shaky health. And while Shanahan never intended them to be starters at any point, the plan and goals he is talking about here are outdated. They are outdated just like Norman and Kirkpatrick.

It is time for Shanahan to adapt. His plan is not working. Continuing to live and die by goals he set before the season is now obsolete because things constantly change during the regular season. Unfortunately for him, Shanahan doesn't seem prone to change or adaptation. Shanahan continues to speak like the 49ers are a winning team that can afford to put any of their young talent's development on pause.

If the 49ers were rolling out Verrett and Moseley consistently, then no one would bat an eye over Lenoir and Thomas. But to keep starting and playing two washed up corners who have no future with the team is baffling. How much worse can Lenoir and Thomas be? I know Shanahan is scared about ruining a rookie's confidence, but he can't be hypocritical. He is starting Elijah Mitchell and Talanoa Hufanga. Any mistakes these two make, and there have been some, can be cause for them to get hurt mentally.

Shanahan needs to stop being so short sighted and start investing in the 49ers' future.