Full List of Draft Prospects 49ers Have Met With

Nicholas Cothrel

In typical years, this is the point in the draft process where prospects would be traveling around the country to take visits with teams across the league. However, with the current status of the United States due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the traditional draft process has been altered as teams are not permitted to meet with draft prospects in person. 

With so many limitations now put into place, numerous players have opted to put together their own personal workout tape so they can send it to teams since the majority of college pro days have been canceled. In terms of teams still being able to meet or talk with future draftees, they've turned to live video chat in order to do so.

The 49ers' staff have met with several players during each stop of the way and that includes trips to the East-West Shrine Game, Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Below is a list of players that have met with the 49ers individually as of April 1, per Walter Football. 

  • Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Rodney Clemons, S, SMU (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU (NFL Combine)
  • Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State (NFL Combine)
  • Mason Fine, QB, North Texas (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Malik Harrison, ILB, Ohio State (Senior Bowl)
  • Jared Hilbers, OT, Washington (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU (NFL Combine)
  • Anfernee Jennings, 3-4OLB/OLB/ILB, Alabama (Senior Bowl)
  • Collin Johnson, WR, Texas (Senior Bowl)
  • Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Mason Kinsey, WR, Berry (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State (Senior Bowl)
  • Michael Pinckney, OLB, Miami (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU (NFL Combine)
  • Elijah Riley, CB, Army (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Alton Robinson, DE/OLB, Syracuse (Senior Bowl)
  • Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Tommy Townsend, P, Florida (East-West Shrine Game)
  • Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama (NFL Combine)

Having two draft picks in the first round, San Francisco finds themself in position to land two blue-chip players. It's well documented that Kyle Shanahan is offensively driven, however, since he was hired to be the 49ers' head coach, he hasn't drafted a skill position player in the first-round throughout his past three seasons at the helm. 

At this time there's been no tipping of the hand from the 49ers' point of view and with a large variety of positions in which they've met with, any of the bunch could be addressed on day one of the 2020 draft. 

