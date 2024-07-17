Mike and Kyle Shanahan the Only Father-Son Duo to Blow 10-Point Super Bowl Leads
Winning a Super Bowl isn't easy.
So many things have to break in a team's favor just for it to reach the Super Bowl, let alone win it. So there's no shame in losing.
But it also isn't easy to build a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl and lose. In fact, only seven teams since the NFL-AFL merger have blown double-digit Super Bowl leads, and either Mike or Kyle Shanahan were on four of them. Which means they're the only father-son duo to be involved in double-digit Super Bowl collapses.
Mike Shanahan's collapse happened in 1988 when he was the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. In that game, his team took at 10-0 before eventually losing 42-10.
Kyle Shanahan's first collapse happened in 2017 when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons had a 25-point lead which he eventually blew.
His second collapse came in 2020 in his first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach. In that game, he had a 10-point lead with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter and lost by 11.
His third collapse came earlier this year when he had a 10-point lead in the second quarter against the Chiefs and eventually lost by three in overtime.
The Shanahans have done so much for the NFL. They've developed a scheme that has taken over the league and improved offensive efficiency. They also have created a tree of coaches who work all over the NFL. They deserve credit for these things.
But there's something about the way they coach which leads to big collapses in the biggest games.