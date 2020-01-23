All49ers
Mike Florio Suggests 49ers Would Benefit From Hitting Mahomes Late

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Mike Florio, the host of Pro Football Talk Live, suggested on his show with Peter King on Wednesday that the San Francisco 49ers would benefit from hitting Patrick Mahomes late.

"You know what? At a certain level I think that - and I want to be careful here because I'm not suggesting that they try to knock him out of the game," Said Florio. "That's not what I'm saying. But at a certain point, you trade the risk of 15 yards if you can send a message and football is still a physical and violent game. If you can hit him, even if it is close to the sideline, even if he's maybe started into his slide. When the championship is riding on it, I think it is a different analysis."

Florio has since then been on the receiving end of a mass wave of criticism over the last 24 hours for comments he made. Of course, almost all of the criticism has been flooded on twitter from Kansas City Chiefs fans. Hearing someone suggest that an opposing team should do that to a fan's quarterback will always rumple some feathers.

Here is just a few of the reactions from twitter regarding Florio's comments:

While Florio is in the right realm regarding laying hits on Mahomes, it is the fact that he mentions him sliding that the 49ers should just take that extra step. Very unlikely approach that the 49ers will take, but it is just one of many comments from Florio that he has said to unleash the wrath of twitter.

The Chiefs and 49ers are set to face off in the Super Bowl in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. A game that should garner peak excitement.

