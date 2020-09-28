Monday Morning 49ers Musings

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in San Francisco? Head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter and will be back in once he is fully healthy. With the way that Nick Mullens played on Sunday there could be good reason to let Garoppolo take as much time as needed before returning from the high ankle sprain that forced him out at halftime against the Jets in Week 2.

Over the course of the first 3 games Garoppolo and Mullens have each played 6 quarters. Their numbers:

Garoppolo: 33-49, 390 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Mullens: 33-47, 414 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

- The 49ers tight end room is the best in the NFL: While it is widely agreed that George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, the talent doesn’t stop there for the 49ers. Jordan Reed stepped into the starting role for Week 2 and hauled in a pair of touchdowns. When Reed went down early against the Jets it was Ross Dwelley who stepped up with 4 catches for 49 yards.

- Welcome to San Francisco Mr. Aiyuk: The rookie started his second consecutive game on Sunday and showed why the 49ers took him with the 25th pick in the draft. Not only was Aiyuk able to pull down 5 passes for 70 yards, he was able to show off the skills that helped him lead the NCAA in run after the catch in 2019 by running for 31 yards on 3 carries, including a 19-yard scamper for the first touchdown of his NFL career.

- Look out for the return of Deebo Samuel: After struggling on the opening week, the 49ers wide receiver group looks to be much improved. Once Shanahan is able to work with the speed and shiftiness of Samuel and Aiyuk along with consistent veterans in Kendrick Bourne and Mohamed Sanu this offense could be even more dynamic than what we saw in 2019.

- Kerry Hyder has been a nice surprise: Reuniting Hyder with Kris Kocurek has proven to be a great move for the 49ers defense. Hyder recorded his second sack of the season on Sunday and he looks primed to reach the level of play that he did in 2016 when he finished the season with 8. With Nick Bosa out for the year and Dee Ford out indefinitely it looks like Hyder is ready to fill the gap.

- The 49ers run game is struggling to find consistency: Over the last two games the 49ers have struggled with getting the run game going. With Raheem Mostert out of the lineup the 49ers were able to manage only 2.9 yards per attempt against a Giants defense that came into the game allowing an average of 4.5 yards. Daniel Brunskill looks to be struggling at right guard after spending the majority of camp filling in at center, and rookie tight end Charlie Woerner has been subpar for the first 3 weeks.

- Javon Kinlaw is a beast in the making: While his numbers don’t show it, Kinlaw has had a very solid start to his rookie campaign. The 14 overall selection made his first start on Sunday and made his presence felt with a pass breakup and a few near misses rushing the passer. The middle of the 49ers defensive line appears to be in good hands with Kinlaw and D.J. Jones eating up space and making plays.