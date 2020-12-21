Monday Musings: 49ers Problems Run Deeper Than They Appear

Despite popular belief, the 49ers problems run deeper than the quarterback. Does Nick Mullens share in the problems? Of course he does, but on the offensive side of the ball they are constantly fighting against themselves.

A perfect example of this showed up on their first offensive possession of the game. After two running plays set them up with a third and one, Ross Dwelley jumps offside forcing them to scrap the original play call. Now faced with third and six, Mullens throws a pass that hits the other tight end, Jordan Reed, in the hands and he drops it.

By the time the 49ers offense gets back on the field they are down 7-0, due to a fumble by Richie James Jr. There will be more on the 49ers return issues later.

On the next 49ers offensive possession their former first-round draft pick who has struggled all season, Mike McGlinchey, allowed DeMarcus Lawrence to get to the launch point and hit the arm of the quarterback as he is about to throw resulting in the 49ers second turnover of the game.

The 49ers offense would rebound and go on back-to-back 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drives, but even on those successful drives the 49ers would have to pull themselves out of a hole. On the first drive there was a Justin Skule hold that turned a first down into 2nd and 15. Although they would successfully convert to keep the drive going, these additional yards lost are a problem for an offense unable to make explosive plays.

At the end of the first half, a missed Cowboys field goal would set San Francisco up at the 50-yard line. On first down McGlinchey would get beat again by Lawrence forcing Mullens to move to his left. This would catch Trent Williams unaware and he would get called for holding, effectively ending any threat of getting points at the end of the half.

In the fourth quarter Nick Mullens would commit two turnovers and the 49ers wouldn’t be able to come back. Turnovers have been the issue for Mullens pretty much all season. One thing to note on the turnovers is only five of the 16 turnovers by Mullens have come with the 49ers in the lead or tied.

Now to the 49ers special teams, in particular their return game. It’s been nearly nonexistent all season and their ineptitude in this area was glaring yesterday. The first turn of the game came on the Cowboys first punt. Well, actually it was their second punt, the first had been downed at the one-yard line but due to a penalty they had to re-kick. The 49ers were about to get a major break and have the ball out past the 20 instead of being pinned down on their own 1 until Richie James Jr was hit and fumbled. It was an uphill battle for San Francisco from that point on.

Following the James fumble, the 49ers would replace him on punt returns with Trent Taylor. With the score tied at 24 in the fourth quarter, Taylor would call for a fair catch, only to run away from the ball which would land at the 13-yard line and be downed on the two.

What makes this most concerning is that the 49ers have Brandon Aiyuk, one of the best punt returners in the NCAA last year on their roster yet it took two other players failing before they would get him onto the field. Meanwhile the Cowboys had CeeDee Lamb, their first-round draft pick from the same class as Aiyuk back to return punts throughout the game.

The poor return game isn’t limited to punts, we see it on kickoffs as well. Why were all three 49ers touchdown drives while the game was in doubt 75-yards? Well, first it’s because they all came after Dallas scores, but more to the point, they don’t return kickoffs well at all. If the ball goes into the end zone they are better off to just take a knee because the likelihood that they will get past the 25 is slim to none.

Compare the 49ers kickoff returns to those of the Cowboys. Following the first four scores for the 49ers the Cowboys started their ensuing possession at the 25 or worse only once. This might not sound like much, but all of these yards add up quickly throughout the course of a game.

Let’s talk for a minute about Nick Mullens. What we have seen from him in 2020 is the same thing we saw from him over the final eight games of 2018, his interception rate is nearly identical, and while fans and media members are up in arms Kyle Shanahan continues to trot him out there week after week.

Why?

It’s pretty clear that Shanahan really likes Mullens and wants him to succeed. That’s clear from the things that he says about him on a regular basis and the way that he calls the game with him in the lineup. There are two reasons that I think Shanahan is so enamored with Mullens: Mullens is an underdog and getting him to play like a starter would show that Shanahan is the smartest guy in the room, and the other is that Mullens is predictable and coachable. By this I mean that Shanahan is confident that Mullens will go to the right place the with the ball while playing within the confines of the offense set by Shanahan, and that Mullens does a good job of applying what Shanahan is telling him to do between plays and on the sidelines.

I wrote a column last week comparing Nick Mullens travels to this point in his career with that of Jeff Garcia. At the end I wrote that it would be up to Mullens where his career would go from here. Even after the fumble and two interceptions, it took an injury in which Mullens could not feel his fingers and pulled himself from the game for Shanahan to go with someone else. It will be interesting to see if Shanahan stays the course or makes the move to C.J. Beathard for the next week Saturday against Arizona.