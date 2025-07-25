Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 13 is a breakout offensive lineman
The San Francisco 49ers nailed the Dominick Puni selection. His rookie season was everything that the team could have wanted, and he is one more strong season away from becoming a core piece of the roster for the long-term future. That puts the former third-round pick at number 13 on the most important players in 2025.
Puni was a classic zone-scheme guard who fell into the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. He played tackle at Kansas, and while his arm length was a little short to stay outside in the NFL, his combination of athleticism, experience, and dominance in college was a clear sign that he could push inside and become a great NFL player.
He hit the ground running and logged over 1,000 snaps with 17 games started. Puni looked the part, and a step forward this year would show that he truly belongs.
The 49ers really need it, too. When you look at the offensive line, Jake Brendel is older veteran who has not dominated. The left guard competition is uninpsiring. Colton McKivitz has been fine but faces a contract discussion and Trent Williams has the age and injury cloud over him. When you are thinking of the lineman with the brightest future or the lack of a need to replace soon, it is Puni.
So, seeing him develop is pivotal for the team's success. If Puni does not take the step, the offensive line will be back at square one in most areas. This is a major component to watch.