The Most Important 49ers Returning from Injured Reserve in Week 12

With bodies coming back at the right time, here are the most important players from Injured Reserve returning for the 49ers matchup against the Rams

The season of giving has started. But for the San Francisco 49ers this season, the only thing they have gotten have been injuries, injuries and more injuries.

With a numerous amount of people being put on the Injured Reserve list throughout the season, the injury bug has hit the 49ers like no other this season, starting in training camp with a torn ACL from wideout Jalen Hurd and most recently losing running back JaMycal Hasty to a broken collarbone, not to mention the multiple players who have been put on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, the 49ers rested up during the Week 11 bye and will likely see some of these players return from the Injured Reserve list for the team’s Week 12 duel with the division rival Los Angeles Rams. Last time the two NFC West teams played in Week 6, the 49ers won 24-16 at Levi’s Stadium, led by Raheem Mostert, Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong defensive outing.

With four names in particular having a reasonable chance of coming back from IR this week, one of which is confirmed, here are the four players that could come back that would put the team in a great position to win Sunday.

4. Richard Sherman

Sherman last played in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals when he suffered a calf injury that held him out for the proceeding 10 games of the season. The 49ers have played differently with Sherman out, allowing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to use more man-to-man coverage. They can still do that with Sherman if warranted, but this week may be the best week for Sherman to come back because Saleh could very well revert back to more zone coverage this week with the prospects of just keeping the Rams weapons in front of the defenders.

Sherman also provides the defense an assurance of leadership on the field to partner with linebacker Fred Warner. Sherman’s decision making, technique and leadership in the defensive huddle is valuable for any team in the NFL. And if the 49ers want to make a run at a playoff spot, Sherman will be an important figure to look to going forward for young players on both sides of the ball for the 49ers.

3. Jeffrey Wilson Jr.

This name has not been heard by 49ers fans since his career outing against the New England Patriots in Week 7. Wilson finished the game with 17 carries, 112 yards and three touchdowns, with the third touchdown occurring while sustaining a high ankle sprain.

Wilson provides a different dynamic to the 49ers backfield when he is in the lineup. In six games this season, Wilson averaged 4.3 yards per carry compared to the 3.8 yards per carry of Jerick McKinnon in 10 games this season. Furthermore, Wilson gets better as the game goes along, and the 49ers can rely on Wilson to get productive yards when some of their other running backs need to rest, not changing the game plan of Kyle Shanahan as much as if he didn’t have Wilson at his disposal.

2. Deebo Samuel

Samuel was another player who got injured in the Week 7 matchup against the Pats. With Samuel in the lineup for the 49ers, a different dimension of Shanahan’s offense is opened. Whether Samuel lines up in the slot as a receiver, motions into the backfield for a potential jet sweep or even at times lining up as a running back, Samuel’s versatility is something no one else on the 49ers offense has.

In the earlier matchup with the Rams, Samuel racked up six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. With the 2019 second round pick back in the lineup, 49ers fans can and should expect Samuel to get the ball plenty and often to start the game, getting back into the groove heading into a potential playoff run.

1. Raheem Mostert

The 49ers identity is present when Mostert is on the field. Mostert last played against these Rams, where he finished the win with 17 carries for 65 yards. Even though the stats may not be that impressive for what Mostert has put up in the past, Mostert gives the 49ers the best chance to control the clock and run the ball effectively.

Even in four games this season, Mostert still has the most rushing yards on the team, averaging almost six yards a carry. Mostert has 304 yards on the season, followed by McKinnon with 294 yards.

Mostert and Samuel will be the two most important players going forward if the 49ers want to make a late playoff push, and that journey starts this week with the 49ers matchup against the Rams on Sunday.