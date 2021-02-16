Must the 49ers Re-Sign Trent Williams?

Along the offensive line, the 49ers need to figure out not only their left tackle position, but they need to fix the center or right guard positions as well.

Joe Staley was a pillar of consistency during his time with the 49ers. Throughout his 13-year career, Staley would start at tackle for 181 of San Francisco’s 208 regular season games.

Joe Staley also never made more than $14.7 million in a season.

In 2019, as the 49ers were making a run back to the Super Bowl, questions surrounding Staley’s future grew louder. A broken leg early in the season forced Staley to miss time and then when he returned, he broke a finger, both injuries requiring surgery. Add to those, nagging back and neck injuries, and while he was still capable of playing at a high-level Staley would call it a career by announcing his retirement on the final day of the 2020 NFL draft in April.

While Staley’s future was in doubt for many outside of the 49ers organization, inside they were aware that they would likely be needing to find a replacement, and they did just that.

During the second day of the draft the 49ers would acquire Trent Williams from the Washington Football Team through a trade. The 49ers would send Washington its fifth-round pick in 2020 and third round pick in 2021 in exchange for the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle.

Williams was already in the final year of his contract, and shortly after the trade was completed the 49ers restructured Williams’ contract, part of which stated that the 49ers agreed that they could not use the franchise tag on Williams the following season.

The decision to agree not to franchise tag Williams is what has led the 49ers to the situation they find themselves in as the offseason gets underway.

The 49ers tried to re-sign Williams before the end of the regular season, but the veteran wants to see what his value would be on the open market. “I’m curious to see what my value is just going through that process,” Williams said when addressing the media on January 4, as the 49ers were heading into the offseason. “I felt like I was being devalued in a lot of ways. I always put a good product on the field, but I think my character was being questioned a lot.

“I was being told that there were no suitors, that there were no people looking to trade for me so I thought my value took a huge hit and I think it is curiosity where I want to see where that true value is now that everyone can shoot their shot without having to go through anybody.”

Left tackle is considered among the premium positions in the NFL because they protect the blind side of the most important player on the field, the quarterback. This has led the salaries to jump quite a bit since Williams last signed a contract back in 2015.

Green Bay recently set the top of the left tackle market when they gave David Bakhtiari a new 4 year, $92 million contract. As a result, the negotiations start at $23 million per year for Williams. Will he get that? Probably not. While Williams is still among the top left tackles in the NFL, he will turn 33 before training camp and has missed 32 games during the past seven years.

This brings us to the main question; How far should the 49ers be willing to go to re-sign Williams?

They should hold to about $16 million per year as their top number. This may not be enough to keep Williams, but with the other holes they need to fill this offseason that isn’t the worst thing that could happen.

Instead of giving $19-$20 million per year to Williams, the 49ers would be better served to spend that money to fix both of those areas.

In free agency the 49ers should target Pittsburgh tackle Alejandro Villanueva. While Villanueva will also be turning 33 this season, he has a lot less NFL wear and tear on his body, due to fulfilling his duties as an Army Ranger after graduating from West Point. The Pro Bowl left tackle has not missed a start since moving into the Steelers starting lineup in Week 7 of 2015. Due to his age, Villanueva will likely top out at around $15 million with his next contract.

With the left tackle position settled, the 49ers could then turn their attention to also adding a veteran center to solidify the interior of their offensive line.

Alex Mack is a veteran who performed very will under Kyle Shanahan during their time together in both Cleveland and Atlanta. Like Villanueva, Mack is getting up there in age which should limit the amount he can command on the free agent market, about $5 million would be the price to secure his services.

If the 49ers choose to not go the free agent route, they could address either of these spots or potentially both through the draft if they don’t feel that Justin Skule or Colton McKivitz, both recent mid-selections, are players that can move into the starting lineup.