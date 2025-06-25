49ers Tight End George Kittle Wants to Join the WWE After He Retires
George Kittle most likely will spend his entire career with the 49ers, but exactly when his career will end is unclear.
The 49ers just extended Kittle through 2029, so they hope to have him for five more seasons. In 2029, he'll turn 36. It's possible he could sign another extension and play until he's 37 or 38.
Or, he could hang it up before his contract expires if he loses the joy to play football. That's what he said this week on Bussin' With The Boys.
"Literally until I don't have fun anymore," Kittle said. "If I'm 35 and it hurts just to put pants on in the morning, I think I'll be like, 'This isn't that much fun anymore,' and then I'll have a conversation with myself. But no, I'm feeling great right now."
Kittle probably could play until he's 40 if he wants to, but his prime could end in the next couple years, which means he might not be a superstar football player for much longer. And when he retires from the NFL, he wants to become a professional wrestler.
"I would love to do WWE," Kittle said. "I think there's definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it. My only question mark with that is I so much love being a fan of WWE, I would only do it if I bought a ring and practiced my ass for a while so I wouldn't look like an idiot out there. I've been in a WWE ring three times. I don't know what I'm doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven't moonsaulted off the top rope at Wrestlemania."
It sounds like Kittle might want to join the WWE before he gets too old and misses his opportunity. So the 49ers can't expect to have Kittle for five more years. Every year they have him is a gift, and they need to work to maximize the team for his sake.
Kittle could be gone soon. Spend your cap space, 49ers.