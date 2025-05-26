Will Spencer Burford Start at Left Guard for the 49ers in 2025?
Apparently, the 49ers didn't think much of Aaron Banks.
He was their starting left guard for the past three seasons. In March, he signed a four-year, $77 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, and the 49ers didn't make a serious attempt to replace him. Instead, they resigned his backup, Ben Bartch, to a one-year deal worth roughly $1.2 million, and drafted Iowa guard Connor Colby in Round 7.
So it will be interesting to see who takes the first-string reps at left guard when OTAs begin this week.
The candidates will be Bartch, Colby, Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj. Based purely on salaries and experience, I'm guessing Burford will get the first opportunity to start.
The 49ers drafted Burford in 2022, and he started 29 games at right guard in 2022 and 2023. Most of the time, he struggled, but he was the youngest player on the offensive line. He still is just 24. And his base salary is $3.4 million this season. I'm guessing the 49ers will want to get their money's worth from him before he hits free agency next year.
Last season, Burford injured his hand during training camp and lost his starting job to Dominick Puni, a rookie who had an outstanding season. Now, Burford is the most experienced guard on the team.
Bartch has started 22 games in his career, but he hasn't started more than 5 games in a season without getting injured since 2021. If he stays healthy, he could be an upgrade over Burford, but Bartch hasn't shown that he can stay healthy for long stretches in the NFL.
Meanwhile, Zakelj has started just two games in his three-season career. Granted, those two starts came last season at left guard. He has as good of a chance to start as anyone.
The job is wide open.