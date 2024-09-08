NFC Predictions: The 49ers Go Into the Lions’ Den
Dome sweet dome for Detroit this year, the Lions play indoors for the first eight weeks. They first venture outside at Lambeau on November 3rd, and play their final two outdoor games at Chicago December 22nd, and at the Niners on December 30th. A team built for speed plays indoors in 14 of their 17 games. That’ll help.
NFC Seeds
1. Detroit 13-4 (North champ) – A contender strives for balance, run-pass, short-deep, inside-outside, battle-tested vets and impact rookies. Adding D.J. Reader and run-pass corners, plus with Jameson Williams breaking through at camp, the Lions are in balance.
2. Philadelphia 12-5 (East champ) – The Eagles have an easier schedule than the Niners. Philly, Dallas, the 49ers, and the Rams will battle it out for the two seed. I think Jalen Hurts will ultimately be the Eagles undoing, but Saquon Barkley is key for the regular season - if he stays healthy.
3. San Francisco 11-6 (West champ) – A loaded top-heavy team of vets knows it’s now or never. Injuries are a threat, but so is a team aware this may be their last best chance at a ring. 11-6 and the 3 seed expects key injuries but going 4-2 in the division. The 1 seed isn’t a must, and isn’t realistic anyway, they can rest starters early against an Arizona team with nothing to play for in week 18.
4. Atlanta 9-8 (South champ) – The Falcons with coaching that doesn’t get in the way will be a welcome change. Kirk Cousins and Bijan Robinson win the division but it ends there.
5. Los Angeles 11-6 – The Rams invested in OL to keep Matthew Stafford healthy and are depending on the Florida State DL rookies to have an impact, but can all that hold up into January? The Rams foundation relies on some luck.
6. Dallas 10-7 – The Cowboys caved and paid Dak. We know how this ends in the playoffs. At least the Cowboys will have a new head coach next year and then they’ll have a shot.
7. Seattle 10-7 – The Kansas City-Baltimore game led me to focus on the importance of Mike Macdonald, what Baltimore lost - and what Seattle has gained. DT Byron Murphy will be instant impact and the Hawks move on from vanilla concepts.
8. Green Bay 9-8 – The Jordan Love injury creates an opening for Seattle. Love is out 3-5 weeks and it coincides with the easiest stretch of the Packers schedule. One loss that should have been a win with Love puts them on the edge, two losses and that would knock the Packers out of the playoffs. Their margin for error is zero, starting now.
Wild Card
Philadelphia over Seattle – Hurts could lose this game on his own, but Saquon should be the difference. Seattle takes the loss that catapults them next year.
San Francisco over Dallas – Same ol same ol.
Los Angeles over Atlanta – The Falcons can’t rush the passer. Season over.
Divisional
Detroit over Los Angeles – A rematch. The Detroit OL over a too-young Rams DL.
San Francisco over Philadelphia – Hurts does lose this game. The Niners have his number.
Conference
Detroit over San Francisco – Dan Campbell snatched defeat from the jaws of victory with some questionable calls in last year's NFC Championship. In a question of who will learn and adjust in the rematch, I’ll take Campbell over Shanahan. The Lions can run on the Niners all day with Jahmyhr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and that takes Detroit to their first Super Bowl.
Super Bowl
Detroit over Kansas City – The Chiefs become the first team to have a chance to threepeat in the Super Bowl. The hype will be over the top. Playoff games still come down to matchups. Kansas City has won rings thanks in part to Chris Jones dominating his opponent in the 4th. This time it’s Penei Sewell. Game over. Threepeat over. History finds a unique way to rhyme once more.