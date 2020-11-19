NFC West Week 11 Preview

It was a very predictable week for the NFC West, as each team that was the point-spread favorite in their matchup won.

NFC West Week 11 Schedule

Thursday, November 19th @5:20PM: Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (FOX)

Monday, November 23rd @5:15PM: Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN)

Bye: 49ers

NFC West Standings

1) Cardinals (6-3 overall record , 2-0 division record)

2) Rams (6-3 overall record, 1-1 division record)

3) Seahawks (6-3 overall record, 1-2 division record)

4) 49ers (4-6 overall record, 1-2 division record)

Week 10 recap, and Week 11 overview:

It was a very predictable week for the NFC West, as each team that was the point-spread favorite in its matchup won.

The Cardinals beat the Bills on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins. Without a doubt, it was the best finish to a game this season. The past couple weeks, the Cardinals have been in a couple of thrillers -- against the Seahawks and Bills -- and won them both.

The Rams beat the Seahawks, and handed them their second consecutive loss in which the game was controlled by the opponent the entire time. This game went down just as I thought it would, as the Rams' secondary shut down the Seahawks passing game.

The 49ers lost to the Saints, in a game where I predicted them to pull off an upset. They had every chance to pull that upset off, but the talent disparity between the 49ers' offense and Saints' defense, in addition to the costly mistakes, ultimately ended in a 27-13 defeat.

Looking ahead to Week 11, the NFC West is well represented in the spotlight. Each matchup within the division is prime time action.

I've personally jumped from believing the NFC West is the best division in football, to giving the AFC North that title. Week 11 provides sudden NFC West skeptics like myself an opportunity to reconsider, depending how both the Seahawks and Cardinals look in their matchup, and if the Rams can upset the TOMpa Bay Buccaneers.

Lets take a closer look at each game:

Arizona Cardinals (6-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

Cardinals stats on left - Seahawks Stats on right:

Points per game: 29.6 - 32.2

Passing yards per game: 263.9 - 309.9

Rushing yards per game: 168.9 - 116.4

Points allowed per game: 23.3 - 29.6

Passing yards allowed per game: 269.0 - 364.6

Rushing yards allowed per game: 120.2 - 95.0

Storyline: Can the Cardinals sweep the Seahawks for the first time since 2008?

The last time the Cardinals swept the Seahawks was 2008, which also happens to be the last AND ONLY time they appeared in a Super Bowl. Interesting. Maybe sweeping the Seahawks is a prerequisite for the Cardinals to appear in the big game. If so, a win for them tonight would be huge.

Whoever wins this game will hold the title of first place in the NFC West. At least until Monday Night, when the Rams could takeover that title if they win and the Cardinals lose.

Aside from the first-place implications, this game also has serious MVP implications. Because the winning quarterback from this game could easily become the front-runner in the MVP race.

Russell Wilson has thrown a league-high 28 touchdown passes this season, but his ten turnovers in the past four games have really put a damper on his MVP hopes.

Kyler Murray on the other hand has 27 total touchdowns this season, 17 coming from the air and another 10 on the ground. Murray is on pace for over 4,200 passing yards, more than 1,000 yards rushing yards and more than 45 total touchdowns. Those numbers are significantly better than the 4,333 total yards and 43 total touchdowns Lamar Jackson produced in his MVP campaign last season.

I like the Cardinals in this game because they're more balanced. The Seahawks defense is such a liability and has been seriously exposed. That alone makes it way too uncomfortable to pick them to win against a quality opponent. The Cardinals should win this game in shootout fashion.

Score Prediction: Cardinals 33 - Seahawks 27

Los Angeles Rams (6-3) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)

Points per game: 24.0 - 29.6

Passing yards per game: 271.9 - 273.9

Rushing yards per game: 134.2 - 103.9

Points allowed per game: 18.7 - 22.6

Passing yards allowed per game: 134.2 - 247.5

Rushing yards allowed per game: 96.8 - 76.6

Storyline: Can the Rams pick up a signature win?

The Rams are 6-3 on the year, but haven't beaten a team as good as the Bucs. They've beaten the entire NFC East, which isn't saying much. They beat the Bears, who were 5-1 at the time but have been in a downward spiral ever since. And they beat the Seahawks, who they matchup very well against.

Defensively, both the Rams and Bucs have two of the best units in the league. The Rams have the second-best passing defense and the second-best defense if terms of total yardage. The Bucs have the second-best rushing defense and third-best defense in terms of total yardage.

Offensively, I see both quarterbacks experiencing their fair share of difficulties, but Tom Brady should outperform Jared Goff. I'm expecting that to be the case, but I'm not expecting the quarterback performance to be the difference in the game.

For the Bucs to win this game, they need to run the ball down the Rams' throat. It will be a big night for Ronald Jones, and I can see Leonard Fournette having his best game as a Buccaneer.

I like the Bucs in this one.

Score Prediction: Rams 20 - Buccaneers 31

SI Writer Predictions:

Writer Record AZ @ SEA LAR @ TB Grant 20-12 AZ TB Leo 18-14 SEA TB Nick 18-14 AZ TB Jack 18-14 AZ TB Mav 17-15 AZ TB Jose 16-16 SEA TB Marco 14-18 SEA TB

