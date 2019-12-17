NFC West Week 16 Check In: Seahawks Back on top After 49ers Upset

The last few weeks of the NFC west can best be described as a tennis match - constantly going back and forth.

That is what the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have been undergoing in that span for the division lead. Not one of these teams has been able to solidify themselves as the top dog in the division. It just gives credence to high-level of competition from these two.

Which is something that can’t be said about the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The final two games of the season is strictly about the Seahawks and 49ers. Which one will come out on top and earn a first-round bye? Before reaching for the final matchup between the two, let’s check in with the NFC west going into week 16.

San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

Waking up to face such a low-level opponent after weeks of elite competition is a tough task as a the 49ers found out. Their upset defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons was one that they could have avoided. Sure, they were without half of their defensive starters. Not too many teams are able to soften that blow.

However, that does not excuse the offensive woes that was put on display Sunday afternoon. This loss now puts the 49ers back to where they were following their loss to the Baltimore Ravens a couple of weeks ago. That is sitting under the Seahawks in the standings in the NFC west. Time is scarce for the 49ers if they want to clinch the division.

Luckily, they can still reach their goal of a division title by winning the final two games of the season against the Rams and Seahawks. After suffering a loss to a lowly Falcons team, the 49ers should be back down to earth. For their sakes, the loss will remind them of what is at stake going forward.

Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

Seattle dropped a crucial one last week against the Rams to allow the 49ers back into the division lead. Well this game of tennis between the top two teams in the NFC west has Seattle back in the lead. Behind the legs of Chris Carson, the Seahawks took care of business against the Carolina Panthers.

As great of a win as it was that lead to their reemergence to the top spot in the division - Seattle suffered a couple of injuries. Star linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs sustained sprained ankles. Both players exited the contest and did not return. This is something to keep a close eye on with a potential week 17 deciding division winner looming. Not to mention the loss of receiver Josh Gordon to suspension, which decreases their depth.

Even with their losses to their key defensive players - Seattle should still be able to beat the Cardinals. Their eyes will be set on returning against the 49ers in the final game of the season. A game that will likely be flexed into Sunday night football. The last time the Seahawks were in a position to separate themselves ahead of the 49ers they fell short. Now that they are back on top they will make sure they do not let it slip away.

Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

The Rams have to be the most inconsistent team in the league. Just when it seems like they’re doing good - they drop the ball. The reverse is also true. However, this past weekend it was them dropping the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. Losing to the Cowboys was not a game that the Rams could have afforded to lose- given the firm grasp the Minnesota Vikings have.

Now they have to win the final two games with a little bit of help from around the league. It won’t be easy for the Rams to win out, especially with a matchup Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. Week 16 will be interesting to see how the Rams will respond following yet another embarrassing loss.

They should have more than enough motivation in this weeks game aside from playoff aspirations. Revenge has to be on the mind of Sean McVay as well as derailing the 49ers’ goal of winning the division. As much as it seems like they have cause for being energized - the Rams have proven to be unreliable. Losing to the 49ers would essentially boot them from the playoff race.

Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1)

As awful as the Cardinals have been the last few weeks - they still are better than the Cleveland Browns. It was proven this past week with their victory over the Browns at home. The win doesn’t mean much for the Cardinals - who at this point are just evaluating the talent for next season.

However, they should feel good knowing they aren’t as low-level as the Browns are. Now the Cardinals will try to build off that win to play spoilers against the Seahawks. Defeating the Seahawks will take their best performance and is something the 49ers are hoping for.