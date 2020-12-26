NFC West Week 16 Preview

If the playoffs were to start today, the NFC West would be the only division that has three teams locked in.

NFC West Week 16 Schedule

Saturday, December 26th - 1:30 PM: 49ers @ Cardinals (FOX/PRIME)

Sunday, December 27th - 1:25 PM: Rams @ Seahawks (FOX)

Current NFC West Standings

1st- Seahawks: 10-4

2nd- Rams: 9-5

3rd- Cardinals: 8-6

4th- 49ers: 5-9

General Week 15 recap and Week 16 overlook:

If the playoffs were to start today, the NFC West would be the only division that has three teams locked in.

As it currently sits, the Seahawks are in first place of the division with a 10-4 record. That puts them as the third seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Rams lost the division title lead, after an embarrassing loss to the winless New York Jets. As a result, they’re now the fifth seed. The Cardinals are in control of the final playoff spot and have a one-game lead over the Bears.

Looking ahead to Week 16, each game has major implications for three of the four teams. The 49ers look to upset the Arizona Cardinals and put a damper on their playoff hopes. The Rams hope to pick up a road win against the Seahawks and retake control of the division.

San Francisco 49ers (5-9) @ Arizona Cardinals (8-6)

2020 Team Stats (49ers on the left side - Cardinals on the right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 23.8 - 27.9

Passing Yards Per Game: 276.1 - 261.6

Rushing Yards Per Game: 112.6 - 147.8

Points Allowed Per Game: 25.1 - 23.5

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 221.3 - 252.6

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 104.4 - 119.4

Storyline: Will the Cardinals end up one step closer to clinching a playoff spot?

The Cardinals have not made the playoffs since 2015 when they lost to the Carolina Panthers in the Conference Championship game. They can clinch their first playoff spot in five years if they beat the 49ers, and the Bears lose to the Jaguars.

During Week 1, the Cardinals had no problem beating the 49ers, which at the time were more healthy than they’ve been the rest of the season. The team they’ll be playing this Sunday looks drastically different.

C.J. Beathard will be making his first start since the 2018 season, as a result of Nick Mullens injuring his elbow in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. Beathard will have the luxury of being able to throw the ball to George Kittle, who will be playing in his first game since Week 8. On the ground, Jeff Wilson Jr. figures to take over as the lead back after Raheem Mostert re-injured his ankle.

The key for the 49ers in this game is to contain Kyler Murray and limit the big plays he can make with his legs. Playing well consistently against mobile quarterbacks has been one thing the 49ers defense has not been able to do over the last two seasons, and Saturday provides another opportunity for Robert Saleh to show he can get it done.

There are quite a few noticeable differences in this matchup. Two of the bigger ones are the difference in quarterback talent, and the difference in weight this game carries for each team. The 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Cardinals need to win to avoid losing a tiebreaker to the Bears.

The Cardinals should win this one.

Score Prediction: 49ers 20 - Cardinals 31

Los Angeles Rams (9-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (10-4)

2020 Team Stats (Rams on the left side - Seahawks on the right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 24.6 - 29.5

Passing Yards Per Game: 265.6 - 274.2

Rushing Yards Per Game: 127.9 - 125.4

Points Allowed Per Game: 19.2 - 24.2

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 213.1 - 307.4

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 94.1 - 94.6

Storyline: Will the Seahawks win and close out the division?

The Seahawks have not won the NFC West since 2016 but will do so this year if they beat the Rams on Sunday. However, if they lose to the Rams, it’s game on. The division will then be decided in Week 17, where the Rams play the Cardinals and the Seahawks play the 49ers. If the Rams and Seahawks finish with the same record, then the Rams will be crowned division champions, because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

I like how the Rams matchup with the Seahawks on the defensive side of the ball. When these two teams played last, their secondary did a terrific job covering D.K. Metcalf (2 catches for 28 yards) and Tyler Lockett (5 catches for 66 yards). Locking down Metcalf and Lockett contributed heavily towards their 23-16 win.

Normally I would pick the Rams in this matchup, but I am reluctant to do so.

Here is why; the Rams are coming off the most embarrassing loss of any team this season. Last week, they lost to the 0-13 New York Jets. I have concerns about what a loss that embarrassing can do to a team’s psyche.

Let's not forget, the Seahawks suffered from an embarrassing loss three weeks ago, when they fell short to a Giants team led by Colt McCoy. But they’ve been able to win both of their games since.

Another reason I am reluctant to pick the Rams in this game is that the Seahawks blew their chances of winning the division at home last year, against the 49ers in Week 17. It is well documented how much pride the Seahawks take in playing at home, whether there are fans or not. Could they blow the chance of winning a division title, at home, for the second consecutive year? They could. But I don’t see it happening.

The Seahawks defense has been playing a lot better since they played the Rams the first time around. Pairing that with Russell Wilson going against Jared Goff, who is coming off one of the worst losses of his career, makes a strong case for a Seahawks victory.

I believe the Seahawks will win this game, and the NFC West division title.

Score Prediction: Rams 27 - Seahawks 31

Writer Record SF @ AZ LAR @SEA Grant 28-20 AZ LAR Jose 27-21 Leo 25-23 AZ SEA Jack 24-24 AZ SEA Nick 24-24 AZ SEA Maverick 23-25 AZ LAR

