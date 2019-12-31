49erMaven
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Cemented at No. 3 Entering Playoffs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 NFL regular season is officially at it's end.

17 weeks went by in a blink of eye, much like many teams' rise and fall in the NFL power rankings. To hold onto a top spot in the power rankings is an impressive feat. It shows that a team was a consistent and fairly dominant in their games regardless of a win or loss. 

The San Francisco 49ers held onto the No. 1 slot for a little over a month around the middle of the season. That was until they met the Baltimore Ravens in week 13, where they were dethroned. Since then, the Ravens have been the top team in the power rankings all the way until the conclusion of the regular season. 

As for the 49ers, they were slotted at No. 3 last week which is where they are cemented at to finish the regular season in the latest NFL power rankings.

Defeating the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, one of the toughest environments to play at, did not do enough for the 49ers to rise up a spot in the rankings. It was a high stakes game in Seattle with all the pressure in the world weighted on the 49ers. Of course, there was a ton of pressure on the Seahawks, but the 49ers were the road team and had not won in Seattle since 2011. 

San Francisco was dominant for the bulk of the game, but leaving the game to chance in what was essentially the final play of the game likely played a part in their cemented rank. As stated previously, the Ravens held onto to the No. 1 spot. But they were not the only team as the New Orleans Saints also held onto to their No. 2 ranking. Rising in the NFL power rankings would have been a nice accomplishment, but I'm sure the 49ers do not mind being No. 3.

It is still a very strong ranking to be a top three team in the league. The only ranking that matters to them at this point is No. 1 in the NFC west and NFC playoff seeding. They clinched both of those top spots with their win on Sunday night. Now the path to the Super Bowl becomes much easier for the 49ers since they will play one less game and have homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. 

Not to mention that when the divisional round comes along, the 49ers are expected to get some much added reinforcements. Dee Ford, Mike Person and Jaquiski Tartt are expected to make their returns barring any setback. The 49ers have been an insanely strong team without so many key players for the vast majority of the season. Now they will nearly at full-strength at the most critical moment of their season.

San Francisco has a very good chance to run the table, but they must stay locked in if they want to make the trip to Miami. With the playoffs commencing this weekend, the NFL power rankings will continue for those involved. Will the 49ers continue to ascend? Or will they be a one-and-done team?

NFC West Final Check In: 49ers are Crowned Champions

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The NFC west was the most competitive division in all of football. Three teams were viable for the playoffs up until week 16 when the Los Angeles Rams were eliminated. The division was so tight, that it took the final game of the regular season to determine the winner.

Three Things We Learned From the 49ers’ Victory in Seattle

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Another game between the 49ers and Seahawks went down to the wire. Only except this matchup carried the heaviest weight in recent memory.

Robert Saleh Set to Interview With Browns For Head Coach Position

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed reports today via conference call that the defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is set to interview with the Cleveland Browns this week for their vacant head coach position.

One Overlooked Positive From the 49ers' Victory in Seattle

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The celebrations went on throughout the night for the 49ers who are more than deserving of one night to let loose. Winning in Seattle is not an easy thing to accomplish. It revealed a lot

Five Takeaways From 49ers' 26-21 Victory in Seattle

Maverick Pallack

The 49ers scraped out a 26-21 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks thanks to a game-saving goal-line stand by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The win not only gave San Francisco its first win in Seattle since 2011, it gave the 49ers their first NFC Title and first-round bye since 2012.

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Seahawks Maven

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It all comes down to week 17 to decide who will be the champion of the NFC west in 2019. The San Francisco 49ers have come on strong this season, while the Seattle Seahawks have strengthened their progression this season to become a threat in the NFC.

49ers Go Against History in Seattle to Clinch NFC West

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It took the final play of the game for tonight's primetime matchup to be decided. A play that was inches away from gifting the Seattle Seahawks the division crown. Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner mustered a prideful stop on fourth down against tight end Jacob Hollister to keep the Seahawks out of the end-zone.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers have officially won the NFC West and are guaranteed a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed.

Should the 49ers Bench Ahkello Witherspoon?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the reasons that the Los Angeles Rams were gashing the San Francisco 49ers' defense was due to the poor performance of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Could he be benched for Emmanuel Moseley?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

George Kittle has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons. First 49er to do so since Anquan Boldin.