NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers Climb Back up to No. 2

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Last week's NFL power rankings saw the San Francisco 49ers fall from their top spot after losing a close one to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers fell down to No. 3 after being the top dog for four consecutive weeks. Now that the dust has settled following their magnificent win over the New Orleans Saints - the 49ers have ascended again.

The week 15 NFL power rankings sees the 49ers climb back up to No. 2.

While it isn't their No. 1 ranked spot that they were accustomed to for a while, it is still a fantastic position to be in. If there was still any doubt about the 49ers' legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders - that doubt should be more than quelled now. The 49ers have matched the Seattle Seahawks and Ravens blow for blow. It took a field goal with the time expiring in the final moments of the game to beat the 49ers. If these two teams were to meet again (49ers will play Seattle in week 17), then the 49ers would still have a great shot of winning.

Week after week the San Francisco 49ers prove their power ranking and contention as legitimate. Being able to go into the SuperDome and win a shootout against the Saints is a rare sighting. 

Speaking of quelled doubt, how about the performance of Jimmy Garoppolo? 

The critics and doubters of his continue to look like fools as he puts up great performances in high- stakes games. His numbers weren't elite against the Ravens, but his performance was solid and efficient considering the wet conditions. What is even more fantastic is that the 49ers have climbed back into a first-round bye seeding in the NFC playoff race. Their win and a Seattle Seahawks loss has them back to where they were before week 13. 

The 49ers have afforded themselves a bit of breathing room now, but that does not mean they should start to relax at all. Momentum is everything with the playoffs right around the corner. The goal is to maintain their first-round bye position because of all the injuries plaguing the 49ers right now. That time off will significantly benefit them so they can get closer to full strength. Every game the 49ers have played in this season they have had a player suffer an injury.

It is just a domino effect of injuries that has no end in sight for this team. The only explanation for these constant injuries is that the 49ers went into a building full of mirrors and broke every single one of them. There is just no explaining the bad luck of injuries, which just makes this season that much more special for them. The San Francisco 49ers have been able to get over the hurdle of injuries to their key players. Not many teams are able to do that.

Just imagine if any other teams lost both of their starting offensive tackles. Most offenses would struggle immensely to just sustain consistent drives. Yet the 49ers did it without ease. All credit to the genius of Kyle Shanahan and the great scouting of the staff to find these invaluable depth players. They will surely come in handy in week 15 when the 49ers host the Atlanta Falcons. It'll be another week to maintain their firm grasp in the playoff race as well as a chance to rise up in the NFL power rankings.

