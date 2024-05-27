Nick Bosa Explains Why He Believes in 49ers DC Nick Sorensen
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa clearly never bought into Steve Wilks last season.
Wilks was an outsider who wanted to do certain things differently than the way the 49ers had done them before. So when the defense didn't live up to expectations, Wilks was an easy scapegoat. And after the 49ers lost the Super Bowl, Bosa said the defense wasn't prepared, which means Wilks didn't prepare them. And so the 49ers fired him.
And then they promoted Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator, so it matters what Bosa thinks about him. Because if Bosa doesn't like him, he won't last.
Last week, Bosa was asked what he thinks of Sorensen. Here's what Bosa said.
Q: How well did you Nick Sorensen before he became the defensive coordinator?
BOSA: "I knew him pretty well. He was always a good dude around the facility. He did our ball meetings so he's good in front of a group. He's a good leader. He knows the scheme really well, which is good. I was happy to see him promoted. He called me in the offseason. We talked. I just congratulated him. I think he's going to bring something similar to what we had with DeMeco Ryans."
Q: When you say similar to DeMeco, do you mean the energy or the system?
BOSA: "Maybe a little different energy, but I think just knowing the system from the front to back -- I think he knows how it ties in and he has been around some really good coaches. I think it will be pretty seamless and I think we'll be firing on all cylinders."
Q: Do you Brandon Staley well?
BOSA: "Don't know too much about him. I've obviously heard from my brother, but I don't even think I've said hi or run into him yet. I'm sure I'll get to know him."