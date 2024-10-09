One Area 49ers Rookie Needs to Improve on
Talanoa Hufanga is likely to end up on Injured Reserve soon. He suffered torn ligaments in his wrist in the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He's expected to be out for at least a month.
That means rookie Malik Mustapha will be the starter with Hufanga on the mend. Mustapha has been a relatively bright figure for the 49ers when he's received playing time. However, there is one area where Mustapha needs to improve on. That area is his tackling ability.
As terrific as he is with his aggression, Mustapha must be more controlled. He needs to have "controlled chaos" when going in for a tackle. Mustapha has missed 25 percent of his tackling attempts, which isn't acceptable for a starting safety.
His missed tackles have also come on critical downs like on third down against the New England Patriots or at the goal line against the Minnesota Vikings. If Mustapha wants to continue to hang onto his starting job, then he needs to stop whiffing, especially in pivotal situations.
Mustapha is similar to when offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey was with the 49ers. McGlinchey wouldn't consistently get beat in pass protection. But when he would, it would occur at crucial moments in the game. That is what Mustapha is doing.
Luckily for Mustapha, he has trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan. He's been impressed with how he has looked this season, but that could soon change if he can't clean up the missed tackles.
“I think he's been getting better at that the more he’s been out there," Shanahan said. "I think, just his lack of not hesitating. I think you guys saw that a little in preseason, just with some of the hits he had. Especially, you saw a couple in that Tennessee game, from what I remember. And when he’s come in, he’s done the same stuff. I think he gets faster each week, just recognizing things and not breaking down and trying to run through his tackles.”
Well, he's certainly running through the air in his tackles, which is why he's whiffing. Perhaps the moment and the pressure that comes with it is getting to him. Whatever the issue is, he needs to clean it up. Mustapha is a contributing factor for the 49ers' defense not being up to their usual standard. One of their biggest issues this season as a defense is missed tackles.
Mustapha being a rookie isn't an excuse either. It's not like he is getting beat in coverage against a complex play. He's making mistakes on something that hasn't changed in his playing career -- tackling. He has to be better here. Otherwise, he will start to become a liability.