One Area where Jimmy Garoppolo Needs to Improve

Kyle Shanahan gave Jimmy Garoppolo some lukewarm praise on Monday regarding the quarterback's improvement.

It was specifically regarding his decision-making, which certainly needs to improve from last season. Garoppolo hasn't necessarily looked lights out at training camp and has made a bunch of questionable throws. He's looked either okay or just downright awful.

And I know that this is where he should be performing poorly, but I expect more of Garoppolo after just completing his first full season as a starter. A lot of the mistakes he is committing are similar to last year and it makes me wonder how much of his flaws did he study up on from last season.

His decision-making is a part of why he has been looking below-average at times, but there is one other area that he needs to improve on first that ties into.

That area is his vision of the field.

Garoppolo fails to open up his eyes and see the field outside of one or two of his wide receivers. Every practice I have been to so far, Garoppolo just stares down his receiver. He doesn't look the safety off nor does he move off of his first-read if he isn't open.

What Garoppolo ends up doing is forcing his throws to that first or second receiver.

The result of each of those throws has rarely resulted in a completion. Either it turns into a pass-breakup or an interception. Ever notice why so many updates of interceptions have been because of "tipped passes?" It's because Garoppolo is just firing it in there with no regard of the consequences.

Once again, I understand that this is where he should be committing his mistakes. But even Shanahan himself will disagree with those throws immensely because he wants his guys to prepare and perform like it is a live game. So Garoppolo constantly staring down receivers, not looking around the field and forcing throws means that is what we are going to see from him come game day.

Not really an ideal thing to see for a guy who needs to make a leap in year two.

At some point, Garoppolo will be tasked to shoulder the burden more heavily in 2020 than he had to in 2019. And while he did prove he can handle it, this year is going to be a lot different now that the 49ers will not not be taken lightly.

Garoppolo needs to surprise defenses by not setting a restriction on how many receivers he will consider. He needs to open his eyes and use wise decision-making. Otherwise, the good chunk of turnovers that Garoppolo registered last season will replicate itself this season.

I do believe he can workout these kinks, but some of my belief that he can get it done is starting to weaken after his uninspiring training camp.