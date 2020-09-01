SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

One Area where Jimmy Garoppolo Needs to Improve

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Kyle Shanahan gave Jimmy Garoppolo some lukewarm praise on Monday regarding the quarterback's improvement. 

It was specifically regarding his decision-making, which certainly needs to improve from last season. Garoppolo hasn't necessarily looked lights out at training camp and has made a bunch of questionable throws. He's looked either okay or just downright awful. 

And I know that this is where he should be performing poorly, but I expect more of Garoppolo after just completing his first full season as a starter. A lot of the mistakes he is committing are similar to last year and it makes me wonder how much of his flaws did he study up on from last season. 

His decision-making is a part of why he has been looking below-average at times, but there is one other area that he needs to improve on first that ties into. 

That area is his vision of the field. 

Garoppolo fails to open up his eyes and see the field outside of one or two of his wide receivers. Every practice I have been to so far, Garoppolo just stares down his receiver. He doesn't look the safety off nor does he move off of his first-read if he isn't open. 

What Garoppolo ends up doing is forcing his throws to that first or second receiver.

The result of each of those throws has rarely resulted in a completion. Either it turns into a pass-breakup or an interception. Ever notice why so many updates of interceptions have been because of "tipped passes?" It's because Garoppolo is just firing it in there with no regard of the consequences. 

Once again, I understand that this is where he should be committing his mistakes. But even Shanahan himself will disagree with those throws immensely because he wants his guys to prepare and perform like it is a live game. So Garoppolo constantly staring down receivers, not looking around the field and forcing throws means that is what we are going to see from him come game day.

Not really an ideal thing to see for a guy who needs to make a leap in year two.

At some point, Garoppolo will be tasked to shoulder the burden more heavily in 2020 than he had to in 2019. And while he did prove he can handle it, this year is going to be a lot different now that the 49ers will not not be taken lightly. 

Garoppolo needs to surprise defenses by not setting a restriction on how many receivers he will consider. He needs to open his eyes and use wise decision-making. Otherwise, the good chunk of turnovers that Garoppolo registered last season will replicate itself this season. 

I do believe he can workout these kinks, but some of my belief that he can get it done is starting to weaken after his uninspiring training camp.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Shanahan has Lukewarm Praise for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan gave San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lukewarm praise about his decision-making.

Grant Cohn

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

Why Injuries to Wide Receivers are not an Immediate Concern for 49ers

Here's why the 49ers shouldn't be concerned about their current injured wide receivers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Cohn Zohn Podcast: Week 1 vs. Cardinals is Must Win for 49ers

On the latest episode of The Cohn Zohn, Grant and Lowell discuss why Week 1 vs. the Cardinals is must win for the 49ers, plus more.

Grant Cohn

49ers Impressed With Jimmy Garoppolo's Improved Decision-Making

Here's why the 49ers are impressed with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's improved decision-making.

Grant Cohn

49ers Place Fred Warner On Reserve/Covid-19 List

The San Francisco 49ers have placed middle linebacker Fred Warner on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Grant Cohn

Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 10.5 Sacks in 2020?

Here's why 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa should have more than 10.5 sacks in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Aje806tx49

The Good and Not So Good From Day 11 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 11th practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Beau.The.Sea.Lion.

Starting Daniel Brunskill at Center Will Bring Trouble for 49ers

Here's why Daniel Brunskill can't play center for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

MontanaFanMan

49ers Stock Report: Preseason Edition

Here's whose stock will be up and whose stock will be down on the 49ers at the end of 2020.

Jack Hammer

by

Boise49erfan

The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 49ers 12th and final practice of training camp.

Grant Cohn