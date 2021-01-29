One Team That can Entice Kyle Juszczyk to Leave the 49ers

There is a decent chance that star fullback Kyle Juszczyk leaves the San Francisco 49ers.

At his exit presser, Juszczyk acknowledged the reality that his time with the 49ers could be coming to an end. The way he got choked up and emotional gave a bit of an indication that he knows it isn't likely he is back. The 49ers are tight with their salary cap, so Juszczyk might be a luxury they cannot afford.

I wouldn't put it past Juszczyk to take a discount to want to stay just given how much love he has playing for Kyle Shanahan. However, anything can happen when free agency nears. In fact, there is one team that can entice Juszczyk to leave the 49ers over others.

That team is the Green Bay Packers.

Matt LaFleur is sure to have interest in a vastly underrated offensive weapon such as Juszczyk. Remember, LaFleur runs Shanahan's system with the Packers, so just imagine all the new plays and ways to attack he will create with a player like him. Plus, it is sure to make Aaron Rodgers feel at least a bit better in terms of talented players around him.

Juszczyk is an adequate receiver. Not just as a player on leak plays for play-action, but he can literally lineup in the slot. He did not do so as much in 2020 as he did in 2019. Juszczyk was very efficient from there straight up or in motion. He is a matchup nightmare for slot cornerbacks since he can just bully them. And if a linebacker defends him, then he is too quick and shifty for them.

Rodgers is sure to respect the intellect that Juszczyk carries in the offense since he will be familiar with it. The Packers can also grant him a sweet deal as they are going to have $28.4 million in salary cap space to work with per OverTheCap.

Kyle Juszczyk likely does not want to leave San Francisco. He loves the 49ers because of his teammates and the offensive system. But the Packers can give him what he wants. The same offense, money, and a solid supporting cast. I am also willing to bet he would see the ball more than he did in 2020.

Shanahan and the 49ers would love nothing more than to retain Juszczyk for 2021. They had no problem picking up his option last offseason because they know how impactful he is. However, it feels like Shanahan started to phase him out this season. He was severely underutilized in a year where he ran out of talent to rely on.

That is something I am sure Juszczyk has noted.

And it is why I believe he is as good as gone.